Southern Utah looks to sweep Portland St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland State (11-12, 5-6) vs. Southern Utah (13-8, 6-4)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Portland. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 30, when the Thunderbirds shot 54.4 percent from the field while limiting Portland State to just 43.8 percent en route to the 83-81 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southern Utah has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III, Harrison Butler and Dwayne Morgan have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Thunderbirds points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Thunderbirds have scored 71.3 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.HOT HOLLAND: Holland Woods has connected on 33.3 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Thunderbirds are 6-0 when they record nine or more steals and 7-8 when they fall shy of that mark. The Vikings are 6-0 when recording at least 19 offensive rebounds and 5-12 when they fall short of that total.

COLD SPELL: Portland State has lost its last three road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Southern Utah defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.9 percent, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. Portland State has allowed opponents to shoot 47 percent through 23 games (ranking the Vikings 335th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,