Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:42 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Genesee 41, Grangeville 35

Grace 65, Challis 28

Lake City 65, Lewiston 59

Lost Rivers 54, Carey 51

Mullan/St. Regis 60, Clark Fork 46

Post Falls 47, Coeur d’Alene 30

Sugar-Salem 47, Teton 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 56, Kellogg 48

Caldwell 49, Bishop Kelly 38

Clark Fork 62, Mullan 19

Dietrich 48, Hagerman 27

Emmett 57, Ridgevue 52

Middleton 74, Columbia 23

Nampa 38, Kuna 31

Wallace 47, Kootenai 13

Class 1AD1 District 3=

First Round=

Ambrose 46, Notus 44

Greenleaf 28, Riverstone International School 19

Liberty Charter 54, North Star Charter 27

Rimrock 59, Wilder 33

Class 1AD1 District 4=

Consolation=

Glenns Ferry 34, Shoshone 24

Semifinal=

Oakley 34, Valley 31

Class 1AD2 District 2=

First Round=

Logos 35, Highland 22

Play In=

St. John Bosco 42, Deary 38

Class 1AD2 District 3=

Consolation=

Cascade 61, Garden Valley 43

Semifinal=

Tri-Valley 48, Council 23

Class 1AD2 District 5-6=

Consolation=

N. Gem 73, Grace Lutheran 17

Class 2A District 3=

First Round=

New Plymouth 57, Marsing 17

Class 2A District 5=

First Round=

Bear Lake 33, Aberdeen 27

Soda Springs 67, West Side 32

Class 2A District 6=

Semifinal=

N. Fremont 39, Firth 35

Class 3A District 3=

Play In=

Payette 51, Homedale 38

Class 3A District 5=

Semifinal=

Snake River 43, Marsh Valley 36

Class 4A District 4-5=

First Round=

Burley 50, Minico 41

Century 43, Pocatello 14

Jerome 47, Twin Falls 40

Preston 64, Mountain Home 53

Class 4A District 6=

Semifinal=

Bonneville 68, Hillcrest 46

Skyline 59, Blackfoot 53

Class 5A District 3=

First Round=

Boise 63, Rocky Mountain 32

Meridian 46, Eagle 42

Mountain View 66, Centennial 52

Timberline 40, Borah 29

Class 5A District 5-6=

Consolation=

Madison 53, Highland 42

Semifinal=

Rigby 49, Thunder Ridge 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles