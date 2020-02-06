Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Genesee 41, Grangeville 35
Grace 65, Challis 28
Lake City 65, Lewiston 59
Lost Rivers 54, Carey 51
Mullan/St. Regis 60, Clark Fork 46
Post Falls 47, Coeur d’Alene 30
Sugar-Salem 47, Teton 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 56, Kellogg 48
Caldwell 49, Bishop Kelly 38
Clark Fork 62, Mullan 19
Dietrich 48, Hagerman 27
Emmett 57, Ridgevue 52
Middleton 74, Columbia 23
Nampa 38, Kuna 31
Wallace 47, Kootenai 13
Class 1AD1 District 3=
First Round=
Ambrose 46, Notus 44
Greenleaf 28, Riverstone International School 19
Liberty Charter 54, North Star Charter 27
Rimrock 59, Wilder 33
Class 1AD1 District 4=
Consolation=
Glenns Ferry 34, Shoshone 24
Semifinal=
Oakley 34, Valley 31
Class 1AD2 District 2=
First Round=
Logos 35, Highland 22
Play In=
St. John Bosco 42, Deary 38
Class 1AD2 District 3=
Consolation=
Cascade 61, Garden Valley 43
Semifinal=
Tri-Valley 48, Council 23
Class 1AD2 District 5-6=
Consolation=
N. Gem 73, Grace Lutheran 17
Class 2A District 3=
First Round=
New Plymouth 57, Marsing 17
Class 2A District 5=
First Round=
Bear Lake 33, Aberdeen 27
Soda Springs 67, West Side 32
Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
N. Fremont 39, Firth 35
Class 3A District 3=
Play In=
Payette 51, Homedale 38
Class 3A District 5=
Semifinal=
Snake River 43, Marsh Valley 36
Class 4A District 4-5=
First Round=
Burley 50, Minico 41
Century 43, Pocatello 14
Jerome 47, Twin Falls 40
Preston 64, Mountain Home 53
Class 4A District 6=
Semifinal=
Bonneville 68, Hillcrest 46
Skyline 59, Blackfoot 53
Class 5A District 3=
First Round=
Boise 63, Rocky Mountain 32
Meridian 46, Eagle 42
Mountain View 66, Centennial 52
Timberline 40, Borah 29
Class 5A District 5-6=
Consolation=
Madison 53, Highland 42
Semifinal=
Rigby 49, Thunder Ridge 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/