Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 76, Burnt River 19
Crosshill Christian 77, Jewell 25
Grant 75, Roosevelt 53
Horizon Christian Tualatin 59, Catlin Gabel 38
Mohawk 65, Eddyville 41
Nixyaawii 82, Pine Eagle 37
Oregon Episcopal 53, Westside Christian 46
Perrydale 49, Falls City 36
Riverdale 55, Portland Adventist 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 26
Central Linn 42, East Linn Christian 20
Crosshill Christian 36, Jewell 25
Jordan Valley 52, McDermitt, Nev. 42
Lowell 52, Oakridge 32
Mapleton 31, McKenzie 7
Mohawk 60, Eddyville 24
Monroe 51, Oakland 32
Nixyaawii 52, Pine Eagle 37
Perrydale 56, Falls City 30
Portland Christian 43, Nestucca 26
Regis 54, Jefferson 51, OT
Rogue Valley Adventist 42, North Lake 22
Southwest Christian 49, Portland Waldorf 18
Vernonia 47, Columbia Christian 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments