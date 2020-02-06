Skip to Content
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 76, Burnt River 19

Crosshill Christian 77, Jewell 25

Grant 75, Roosevelt 53

Horizon Christian Tualatin 59, Catlin Gabel 38

Mohawk 65, Eddyville 41

Nixyaawii 82, Pine Eagle 37

Oregon Episcopal 53, Westside Christian 46

Perrydale 49, Falls City 36

Riverdale 55, Portland Adventist 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 26

Central Linn 42, East Linn Christian 20

Crosshill Christian 36, Jewell 25

Jordan Valley 52, McDermitt, Nev. 42

Lowell 52, Oakridge 32

Mapleton 31, McKenzie 7

Mohawk 60, Eddyville 24

Monroe 51, Oakland 32

Nixyaawii 52, Pine Eagle 37

Perrydale 56, Falls City 30

Portland Christian 43, Nestucca 26

Regis 54, Jefferson 51, OT

Rogue Valley Adventist 42, North Lake 22

Southwest Christian 49, Portland Waldorf 18

Vernonia 47, Columbia Christian 17

