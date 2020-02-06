WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:25 p.m.

NORTHWEST STORMS

ISSAQUAH, Wash. A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington as heavy rains pound the region. On Thursday afternoon, firefighters evacuated residents from an Issaquah apartment building, including a family with two young children, and moved them to shelters. No injuries had been reported, authorities said. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 560 words. AP Photos.

FORMER LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A workplace conduct investigation into former Democratic Rep. Jeff Morris found that he likely violated the Washington House’s policy against harassment and intimidation and “unreasonably interfered with individuals’ work performance. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 600 words.

RECKONING-CLERGY LICENSES-ACCOUNTABILITY

State officials are grappling with whether and how to screen former Roman Catholic clergy members seeking licenses for jobs putting them in contact with children, in the wake of revelations that scores of priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse are living unsupervised across the country. By Claudia Lauer and Meghan Hoyer. SENT: 1,900 words. AP Photos.

AMAZON-BELLEVUE EXPANSION

SEATTLE — Amazon expects to have at least 15,000 employees in Bellevue, Washington, in the next few years as the company expands from its Seattle headquarters to tap a larger labor pool. SENT: 220 words.

With: WAREHOUSE PROJECT: Amazon confirms it’s moving into Des Moines, Iowa, suburb warehouse.

OREGON-ICE-JAIL

SALEM, Ore. — A jail serving four counties in Oregon has been holding immigrants detained by federal authorities, leading to frequent protests outside the facility. Now, in Oregon’s deeply divided Legislature a Democrat and a Republican have come together to sponsor legislation that would force the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility to stop contracting with federal immigration officials to lock up immigrant detainees. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 800 words.

EU-BOEING PLANE-FAA LONDON — Boeing has found a new problem with changes it is making to software on the 737 Max, but the company says the issue will not further delay the grounded plane’s return to flight. By Danica Kirka and David Koenig. SENT: 390 words.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS-SPRING PREVIEW

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will report for spring training with few expectations that they’ll be preparing for a winning season. This spring, and this season, is another stage of Seattle’s rebuild. By Tim Booth. SENT: 700 words. AP photos.

BKC-T25—LOYOLA MARYMOUNT-GONZAGA

Loyola Marymount plays No. 2 Gonzaga at McCarthey Athletic Center. By Nicholas K. Geranios. Upcoming 600 words. Game starts at 8 p.m. PST. AP Photos.

BKC—PAC 12 THIS WEEK

Southern California and No. 23 Arizona, two of the eight teams with two games of the conference lead, headline the Pac-12 this week. UPCOMING: 400 words.

SOC-MLS CONTRACT

Major League Soccer and its players have reached a new five-year collective bargaining agreement in time for the start of the season later this month. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 240 words.

BKC—EASTERN WASHINGTON-MONTANA

Eastern Washington plays Montana at Dahlberg Arena. 6 p.m. PST game start.

FBO-XFL TV PRODUCTION

LOS ANGELES — The XFL’s greatest contribution to football the first time around was the skycam. When the league returns Saturday, the focus will be on bringing fans further inside the game. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 600 words.

TEN—FED CUP-US

EVERETT, Wash. — When Sofia Kenin looks back on the past week, it truly is a blur. As last Saturday night turned to Sunday morning, Kenin was basking in the adulation following her first career Grand Slam tournament title as the winner of the Australian Open after beating Garbiñe Muguruza in the final in three sets. By Thursday, she was prepping to be the No. 1 singles player for the United States in its Fed Cup match against Latvia. By Tim Booth. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—SEX REGISTRY CONVICTION OVERTURNED: Court reverses conviction on sex offender registry failure.

—DEADLY FORCE-OFFICERS CLEARED: Officers cleared in fatal shooting of man in SW Washington.

-CITY ETHICS CODE VIOLATION: Seattle councilwoman to pay $500 for violating ethics code.

—SHOOTING DEATH-SENTENCING: Mount Vernon man sentenced to 17 years in shooting death.

—ASTORIA PORT-SINKING PIER: Port of Astoria moves ahead with plan to fix sinking docks.

—SPOKANE SHOOTING: Spokane shooting suspect arrested in Idaho.

—POLICE SHOOTING: Pierce County deputy involved in shooting in Spanaway.