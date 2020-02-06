AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 06.

Thursday, Feb. 06 10:00 AM House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on 10 years of ‘Citizens United v. FEC’ – Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on ‘Citizens United at 10: The Consequences for Democracy and Potential Responses by Congress’, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Ted Deutch and Pramila Jayapal; Federal Election Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub; Public Citizen President Robert Weissman; Capital University Law School Professor Bradley Smith; and Stetson University College of Law Professor Ciara Torres-Spelliscy

Location: Rm 2141, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://judiciary.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseJudiciary

Contacts: House Judiciary Committee, 1 202 225 3951

Thursday, Feb. 06 10:00 AM ‘Rally for Safety and Privacy’ at Washington State Capitol – Washington State Labor Council holds a ‘Rally for Safety and Privacy’ at the Washington State Capitol in support of ‘H.B. 1888’, which would update the Public Records Act to add birth dates to the personal data exempted from public disclosure

Location: Washington State Capitol Steps, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wslc.org/, https://twitter.com/WAAFLCIO

Contacts: David Groves, WSLC, dgroves@wslc.org, 1 206 281 8901 x 4911

Thursday, Feb. 06 2:15 PM Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan and Pramila Jayapal host a press conference on caucus priorities

Location: HVC Studio B, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://pocan.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/repmarkpocan

Contacts: Alex Nguyen, Office of Rep. Mark Pocan Communications Director, Alex.Nguyen@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 6724

Thursday, Feb. 06 5:00 PM Seattle Office of Arts and Culture opening reception for ‘The American War’ exhibition at King St Station – Seattle Office of Arts and Culture holds a opening reception for ‘The American War’ exhibition, which will be on display at ARTS at King St Station 6 Feb to 21 Mar. Artists Pao Houa Her and Sadie Wechsler designed the exhibition to expose the legacy and residue that remains in Southeast Asia and the U.S. following the Vietnam War

Location: King Street Station, 303 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Erika Lindsay, Seattle Arts and Culture, erika.lindsay@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 4337

Thursday, Feb. 06 5:00 PM Washington Post Live event on video games and esports – ‘The Power of Play: Video Games and Esports’ Washington Post Live event, with Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene; Junub Games founder and CEO Lual Mayen; AbleGamers Charity COO Steven Spohn; Narrative for Numinous Games founder Ryan Green; and ‘Tropes vs Women in Video Games’ series creator Anita Sarkessian

Location: The Washington Post, 1301 K St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://powerofplaylivestream.splashthat.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Nancy Murphy, The Washington Post communications and events, Nancy.Murphy@washpost.com, 1 202 334 7181

Thursday, Feb. 06 6:00 PM VPS holds public meeting on construction of new elementary school – Vancouver Public Schools holds the last of five public meetings to give the community an opportunity to provide input on the construction of a new elementary school

Location: Dwight D Eisenhower Elementary School, 9201 NW 9th Ave, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://vansd.org/, https://twitter.com/VancouverSD

Contacts: Todd Horenstein, Vancouver Public Schools, todd.horenstein@vansd.org, 1 360 313 1040

Thursday, Feb. 06 – Saturday, Feb. 08 Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting

Location: Department of Natural Resources, 1111 Washington SE, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/, https://twitter.com/wdfw

Contacts: Nikki Kloepfer, Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, Nichole.Kloepfer@dfw.wa.gov

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Feb. 06 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 06 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

Thursday, Feb. 06 T-Mobile US Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Friday, Feb. 07 3:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee and Colorado Gov. Polis discuss public option and healthcare at KFF event – Kaiser Family Foundations hosts Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Colorado Governor Jay Polis for a discussion on their states’ efforts to establish a public health insurance option and other initiatives to address health care costs and access

Location: Barbara Jordan Conference Center, 1330 G St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.kff.org, https://twitter.com/KaiserFamFound

Contacts: Tiffany Ford Fields, KFF, tfordfields@kff.org, 1 202 347 5270; Craig Palosky, KFF press, cpalosky@kff.org, 1 202 347 5270;

Friday, Feb. 07 – Sunday, Mar. 15 Previews begin for new produciton of Lucy Kirkwood’s ‘The Children’ – ‘The Children’, previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of the Tony-nominated drama by Lucy Kirkwood, following two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence in a cottage on the British coast, until the world around them is crippled by an environmental disaster, directed by Tim Bond. Opening night 12 Feb

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151