Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 42, Sisters 27
Cascade Christian 63, South Umpqua 43
Century 60, Liberty 54
Churchill 88, Eagle Point 51
Cleveland 54, Grant 47
Coquille 77, Waldport 37
Corbett 54, Madras 33
Corvallis 65, North Salem 35
Country Christian 47, Grand View Christian 36
Crane 77, Adrian 16
Crater 72, North Bend 48
Culver 68, Colton 39
Dayton 74, Scio 26
Forest Grove 50, McMinnville 42
Franklin 54, Benson 44
Gladstone 58, Estacada 28
Hillsboro 41, Scappoose 33
Hood River 66, The Dalles 59
Hosanna Christian 54, Chiloquin 34
Jesuit 74, Southridge 59
Jordan Valley 67, Burnt River 29
Joseph 63, Pine Eagle 38
Kennedy 83, Chemawa 57
Lake Oswego 59, Tualatin 45
Lost River 80, Canyonville Christian 32
Marist 64, Siuslaw 37
Marshfield 57, Cottage Grove 47
Monument/Dayville 68, Four Rivers Community School 42
Mountainside 58, Beaverton 54
Nixyaawii 87, Griswold 26
North Medford 66, Roseburg 54
Paisley 68, Gilchrist 36
Parkrose 55, La Salle 49
Pendleton 68, Ridgeview 47
Prairie City 75, Harper 35
Putnam 69, Milwaukie 65
Roosevelt 67, Madison 50
Salem Academy 57, Amity 43
Santiam 71, Delphian High School 45
Seaside 65, Astoria 37
Sherman 59, Ione/Arlington 45
Sherwood 65, Newberg 58
South Eugene 66, Grants Pass 42
South Salem 78, Mountain View 61
South Wasco County 65, Condon/Wheeler 44
Sprague 62, Bend 50
Stayton 63, Newport 48
Sunset 68, Aloha 34
Sweet Home 51, Philomath 42
Union 47, Enterprise 30
Vale 45, Riverside 41
Walla Walla, Wash. 87, Hermiston 57
West Linn 105, Lakeridge 63
West Salem 84, McKay 52
Western Christian High School 73, Gervais 21
Willamette Valley Christian 57, Alsea 43
Wilsonville 87, St. Helens 39
Yamhill-Carlton 73, Blanchet Catholic 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 49, Thurston 43
Astoria 49, Seaside 38
Bandon 73, Myrtle Point 27
Beaverton 48, Mountainside 32
Benson 69, Franklin 33
Burns 75, Irrigon 36
Canby 51, Tigard 40
Cascade 61, Sisters 33
Central Catholic 77, Gresham 25
Chiloquin 66, Hosanna Christian 32
Churchill 58, Eagle Point 15
Coquille 50, Waldport 28
Corvallis 56, North Salem 33
Cottage Grove 48, Marshfield 21
Crane 77, Adrian 16
Crater 42, North Bend 26
Damascus Christian def. St. Stephens Academy, forfeit
David Douglas 67, Reynolds 20
Elkton 53, Riddle 18
Gervais 50, Western Christian High School 24
Grant Union 45, Pilot Rock 13
Harrisburg 37, Santiam Christian 34
Henley 50, North Valley 30
Hermiston 53, Walla Walla, Wash. 42
Hidden Valley 57, Phoenix 33
Hillsboro 40, Scappoose 23
Joseph 57, Pine Eagle 39
Junction City 49, Elmira 28
La Pine 43, Creswell 36
Lakeview 41, Bonanza 34
Marist 44, Siuslaw 36
Mazama 41, Klamath 31
Monument/Dayville 48, Four Rivers Community School 43
Nixyaawii 44, Griswold 24
North Douglas 53, Powers/Pacific Co-op 26
North Medford 52, Roseburg 38
Oregon City 57, St. Mary’s Academy 50
Paisley 44, Gilchrist 31
Prairie City 49, Harper 18
Ridgeview 56, Pendleton 45
Sherwood 41, Newberg 38
South Eugene 41, Grants Pass 31
South Medford 72, Sheldon 58
South Salem 50, Mountain View 23
Southridge 61, Jesuit 52
Southwest Christian 44, Trinity 17
St. Mary’s 61, Douglas 55
Stanfield 36, Heppner 32
Sunset 44, Aloha 33
Sutherlin 49, Brookings-Harbor 33
The Dalles 61, Hood River 18
Umatilla 51, Nyssa 33
Union 59, Enterprise 34
Vale 35, Riverside 14
Valley Catholic 62, Country Christian 54
Wallowa 65, Imbler 21
Warrenton 40, Rainier 30
Yoncalla 52, Camas Valley 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Willamette Valley Christian vs. Alsea, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/