AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:31 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 42, Sisters 27

Cascade Christian 63, South Umpqua 43

Century 60, Liberty 54

Churchill 88, Eagle Point 51

Cleveland 54, Grant 47

Coquille 77, Waldport 37

Corbett 54, Madras 33

Corvallis 65, North Salem 35

Country Christian 47, Grand View Christian 36

Crane 77, Adrian 16

Crater 72, North Bend 48

Culver 68, Colton 39

Dayton 74, Scio 26

Forest Grove 50, McMinnville 42

Franklin 54, Benson 44

Gladstone 58, Estacada 28

Hillsboro 41, Scappoose 33

Hood River 66, The Dalles 59

Hosanna Christian 54, Chiloquin 34

Jesuit 74, Southridge 59

Jordan Valley 67, Burnt River 29

Joseph 63, Pine Eagle 38

Kennedy 83, Chemawa 57

Lake Oswego 59, Tualatin 45

Lost River 80, Canyonville Christian 32

Marist 64, Siuslaw 37

Marshfield 57, Cottage Grove 47

Monument/Dayville 68, Four Rivers Community School 42

Mountainside 58, Beaverton 54

Nixyaawii 87, Griswold 26

North Medford 66, Roseburg 54

Paisley 68, Gilchrist 36

Parkrose 55, La Salle 49

Pendleton 68, Ridgeview 47

Prairie City 75, Harper 35

Putnam 69, Milwaukie 65

Roosevelt 67, Madison 50

Salem Academy 57, Amity 43

Santiam 71, Delphian High School 45

Seaside 65, Astoria 37

Sherman 59, Ione/Arlington 45

Sherwood 65, Newberg 58

South Eugene 66, Grants Pass 42

South Salem 78, Mountain View 61

South Wasco County 65, Condon/Wheeler 44

Sprague 62, Bend 50

Stayton 63, Newport 48

Sunset 68, Aloha 34

Sweet Home 51, Philomath 42

Union 47, Enterprise 30

Vale 45, Riverside 41

Walla Walla, Wash. 87, Hermiston 57

West Linn 105, Lakeridge 63

West Salem 84, McKay 52

Western Christian High School 73, Gervais 21

Willamette Valley Christian 57, Alsea 43

Wilsonville 87, St. Helens 39

Yamhill-Carlton 73, Blanchet Catholic 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 49, Thurston 43

Astoria 49, Seaside 38

Bandon 73, Myrtle Point 27

Beaverton 48, Mountainside 32

Benson 69, Franklin 33

Burns 75, Irrigon 36

Canby 51, Tigard 40

Cascade 61, Sisters 33

Central Catholic 77, Gresham 25

Chiloquin 66, Hosanna Christian 32

Churchill 58, Eagle Point 15

Coquille 50, Waldport 28

Corvallis 56, North Salem 33

Cottage Grove 48, Marshfield 21

Crane 77, Adrian 16

Crater 42, North Bend 26

Damascus Christian def. St. Stephens Academy, forfeit

David Douglas 67, Reynolds 20

Elkton 53, Riddle 18

Gervais 50, Western Christian High School 24

Grant Union 45, Pilot Rock 13

Harrisburg 37, Santiam Christian 34

Henley 50, North Valley 30

Hermiston 53, Walla Walla, Wash. 42

Hidden Valley 57, Phoenix 33

Hillsboro 40, Scappoose 23

Joseph 57, Pine Eagle 39

Junction City 49, Elmira 28

La Pine 43, Creswell 36

Lakeview 41, Bonanza 34

Marist 44, Siuslaw 36

Mazama 41, Klamath 31

Monument/Dayville 48, Four Rivers Community School 43

Nixyaawii 44, Griswold 24

North Douglas 53, Powers/Pacific Co-op 26

North Medford 52, Roseburg 38

Oregon City 57, St. Mary’s Academy 50

Paisley 44, Gilchrist 31

Prairie City 49, Harper 18

Ridgeview 56, Pendleton 45

Sherwood 41, Newberg 38

South Eugene 41, Grants Pass 31

South Medford 72, Sheldon 58

South Salem 50, Mountain View 23

Southridge 61, Jesuit 52

Southwest Christian 44, Trinity 17

St. Mary’s 61, Douglas 55

Stanfield 36, Heppner 32

Sunset 44, Aloha 33

Sutherlin 49, Brookings-Harbor 33

The Dalles 61, Hood River 18

Umatilla 51, Nyssa 33

Union 59, Enterprise 34

Vale 35, Riverside 14

Valley Catholic 62, Country Christian 54

Wallowa 65, Imbler 21

Warrenton 40, Rainier 30

Yoncalla 52, Camas Valley 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Willamette Valley Christian vs. Alsea, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

The Associated Press

