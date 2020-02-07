Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear Lake 58, Aberdeen 37

Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 59

Borah 61, Skyview 43

Burley 60, Minico 51

Cascade 47, Tri-Valley 38

Cole Valley 51, Melba 48

Firth 55, Ririe 33

Fruitland 56, Weiser 40

Gooding 39, Buhl 35

Idaho Falls 70, Hillcrest 60

Kimberly 74, Canyon Ridge 68

Liberty Charter 69, North Star Charter 51

Mackay 77, N. Gem 72

Madison 68, Thunder Ridge 59, OT

Malad 64, Soda Springs 49

Marsh Valley 50, Filer 43

McCall-Donnelly 69, Vision Charter 38

Meridian 61, Eagle 52

Middleton 50, Bishop Kelly 46

Mountain Home 46, Jerome 38

Mountain View 59, Centennial 43

Nampa Christian 52, Marsing 37

Oakley 48, Shoshone 32

Pocatello 51, Century 42

Prairie 50, Kamiah 39

Richfield 71, Rimrock 52

Ridgevue 57, Columbia 50

Rigby 74, Highland 44

Rocky Mountain 73, Capital 26

Salmon 66, N. Fremont 64

Salmon River 45, Horseshoe Bend 33

Skyline 44, Shelley 33

Timberline 43, Boise 42

Twin Falls 49, Wood River 45

Valley 65, Raft River 41

Vallivue 66, Emmett 35

Wallace 61, Priest River 38

Watersprings 37, Taylor’s Crossing 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Priest River 53, Genesis Preparatory Academy 21

Class 1AD1 District 5-6=

Championship=

Grace 46, Butte County 38

Class 1AD2 District 4=

First Round=

Camas County 32, Murtaugh 21

Carey 51, Dietrich 33

Hansen 41, Richfield 15

Lighthouse Christian 61, Castleford 25

Class 3A District 6=

Consolation=

Teton 54, South Fremont 46

Class 5A District 1-2=

First Round=

Coeur d’Alene 66, Post Falls 50

Lake City 57, Lewiston 33

