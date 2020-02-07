Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Lake 58, Aberdeen 37
Blackfoot 66, Bonneville 59
Borah 61, Skyview 43
Burley 60, Minico 51
Cascade 47, Tri-Valley 38
Cole Valley 51, Melba 48
Firth 55, Ririe 33
Fruitland 56, Weiser 40
Gooding 39, Buhl 35
Idaho Falls 70, Hillcrest 60
Kimberly 74, Canyon Ridge 68
Liberty Charter 69, North Star Charter 51
Mackay 77, N. Gem 72
Madison 68, Thunder Ridge 59, OT
Malad 64, Soda Springs 49
Marsh Valley 50, Filer 43
McCall-Donnelly 69, Vision Charter 38
Meridian 61, Eagle 52
Middleton 50, Bishop Kelly 46
Mountain Home 46, Jerome 38
Mountain View 59, Centennial 43
Nampa Christian 52, Marsing 37
Oakley 48, Shoshone 32
Pocatello 51, Century 42
Prairie 50, Kamiah 39
Richfield 71, Rimrock 52
Ridgevue 57, Columbia 50
Rigby 74, Highland 44
Rocky Mountain 73, Capital 26
Salmon 66, N. Fremont 64
Salmon River 45, Horseshoe Bend 33
Skyline 44, Shelley 33
Timberline 43, Boise 42
Twin Falls 49, Wood River 45
Valley 65, Raft River 41
Vallivue 66, Emmett 35
Wallace 61, Priest River 38
Watersprings 37, Taylor’s Crossing 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Priest River 53, Genesis Preparatory Academy 21
Class 1AD1 District 5-6=
Championship=
Grace 46, Butte County 38
Class 1AD2 District 4=
First Round=
Camas County 32, Murtaugh 21
Carey 51, Dietrich 33
Hansen 41, Richfield 15
Lighthouse Christian 61, Castleford 25
Class 3A District 6=
Consolation=
Teton 54, South Fremont 46
Class 5A District 1-2=
First Round=
Coeur d’Alene 66, Post Falls 50
Lake City 57, Lewiston 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/