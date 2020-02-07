Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The director of the Idaho National Laboratory says the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho will need another supplemental agreement involving spent nuclear fuel so the lab can continue its mission past 2035. Mark Peters on Thursday told lawmakers on the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee that the 1995 agreement between the Energy Department and Idaho could stop nuclear research. The 1995 agreement requires all nuclear waste to be out of Idaho by 2035. Peters said a supplemental agreement allowing spent nuclear fuel past 2035 will be needed for the lab that in recent years has taken the lead in developing micro and small modular reactors.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho governors would have only one choice rather than three when it came to filling legislative vacancies under a measure heading to the House. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday approved the measure backers say is needed to prevent governors from passing over a local party committee’s first choice. Those opposed or uncertain about the legislation said it removed a check and balance between the legislative and executive branches. Idaho governor’s typically appoint the top choice put forward but not always. Last month, Republican Gov. Brad Little selected the third choice to replace a northern Idaho lawmaker who had been expelled after being convicted of a felony.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of legislative districts would remain fixed at 35 under a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution. The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to hold a hearing on a joint resolution brought forward by Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke. Bedke is seeking to amend the constitution that allows 30 to 35 districts. One senator and two representatives come from each district. Bedke says he’s concerned the number of districts could drop, disenfranchising voters, especially in geographically large districts. The proposed legislation would have to pass the House and Senate with a two-thirds majority. A majority of voters would have to approve in the November election.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A young woman from Idaho who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland, Oregon with her youth group is suing the church and the youth pastor who was driving the van. Leona Ranstrom alleges in the lawsuit filed in Umatilla County, Oregon that she was unable to finish her freshman year of college due to her brain injury. Ranstrom was one of 11 passengers from River City Church in Lewiston, Idaho in the van when it crashed near Hermiston, Oregon. Nine people were injured in the wreck. The driver, Largent Reeb, of Lewiston, Idaho, pleaded no contest to a citation for failing to travel within a lane.