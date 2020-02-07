Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Conservative, mostly rural Oregonians demonstrated at the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday in an effort to get the Democratic-dominated Legislature to drop a bill aimed at reducing global warming through a cap-and-trade plan. Many protesters were truck drivers. They drove their rigs up Interstate 5 and into Salem, the state capital, and then rolled slowly by the Capitol building, their horns blaring, as protesters on the steps cheered and made speeches. The climate bill aims to curtail the amount of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere by limiting, through allowances, the metric tons being emitted

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A young woman from Idaho who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland, Oregon with her youth group is suing the church and the youth pastor who was driving the van. Leona Ranstrom alleges in the lawsuit filed in Umatilla County, Oregon that she was unable to finish her freshman year of college due to her brain injury. Ranstrom was one of 11 passengers from River City Church in Lewiston, Idaho in the van when it crashed near Hermiston, Oregon. Nine people were injured in the wreck. The driver, Largent Reeb, of Lewiston, Idaho, pleaded no contest to a citation for failing to travel within a lane.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Benton County has been cited for five safety violations and fined more than $30,000 by the state of Oregon after a 2019 accident that killed a county road maintenance worker. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division launched an investigation after 59-year-old Pete Neuman was crushed by a heavy machine called a “skidder” that’s used to move logs. The state faulted Benton County for providing a faulty piece of equipment, not providing adequate safety checks and not properly training employees. The county has 30 days to appeal. No criminal charges have been filed in the matter.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington as heavy rains pound the region. Numerous roads were closed because of water over the roadway and at least one apartment building in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah was evacuated. Officials warned of landslide risks, and slides throughout the region were also closing roads. Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday for 19 Washington counties because of the storms that are forecast to continue through the weekend.