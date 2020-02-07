Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington as heavy rains pound the region. Numerous roads were closed in the region because of water over the roadway and at least one apartment building in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah was evacuated. Officials warned of landslide risks, and slides throughout the region were also closing roads. Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday for 19 Washington counties because of the storms. King County Executive Dow Constantine in Seattle signed an emergency declaration Thursday to speed up response to storm damage.

SEATTLE (AP) — A venerable restaurant in Seattle’s Pike Place Market has agreed to pay $483,000 to settle wage theft allegations. The Seattle Office of Labor Standards announced the settlement with Lowell’s Restaurant on Thursday. Officials said the restaurant, which has been open in one of the city’s top tourist attractions since 1957, withheld wages as well as sick and safe leave time from 186 workers. The workers are getting about $482,000 of the settlement, with a little more than $1,000 going to the city. The restaurant’s management did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A workplace conduct investigation into former Democratic Rep. Jeff Morris found that he likely violated the Washington House’s policy against harassment and intimidation and “unreasonably interfered with individuals’ work performance.” The investigator wrote that there were no allegations of sexual harassment against the former lawmaker from Mount Vernon, but did detail several concerns that were brought up during the course of the investigation, which started in November 2018, including that he “insults and disrespects others, and gives staff the impression that nothing they do is good enough.” Morris resigned from the Legislature in November to take a private-sector job.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — An appeals court in Washington state has overturned a 2018 conviction of a man for failing to register as a sex offender in Cowlitz County. The Longview Daily News reported that the state Court of Appeals overturned the conviction Tuesday, citing recent law changes. Prosecutors say Reynolds was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender five times in Washington state and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Authorities say he was required under Washington state law to register as a sex offender in the state even though the conviction took place in Oregon, but an appeals court ruled the law was unconstitutional in 2019.