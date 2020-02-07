Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev scored 21 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 85-67 for its 16th consecutive victory. Admon Gilder and Drew Timme each scored 17 points for Gonzaga. The Zags won their 36th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in the nation. Five Zags scored in double figures. Eli Scott scored 15 and Ivan Alipiev 12 for Loyola Marymount. The Lions lost their fourth game in a row and 23rd straight to Gonzaga.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-117. The Blazers got a major boost off their bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points. Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will be going into spring training with very few expectations. They will be in the next phase of rebuilding the franchise with a focus on giving young players a chance to become everyday players. Jarred Kelenic, Julio Rodriguez, Evan White, Kyle Lewis, Logan Gilbert will all get plenty of attention. Pitching will be a specific area to watch with Seattle having plenty of questions about its bullpen.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded Skal Labissiere and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a future protected second-round draft pick. Labissiere played in 33 games for the Blazers this season before he sustained a left knee articular cartilage lesion in a game against the Lakers on December 28th. He has not played since.