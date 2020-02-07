AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Feb. 07.

Friday, Feb. 07 8:00 AM Boise School District Tech 9 Co2 Dragster Championships – Boise School District Tech 9 Co2 Dragster Championships, a STEM event that allows ninth grade students from the Boise School District the opportunity to design, build and compete with the top Co2 dragsters from the District’s participating junior high schools

Location: South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boiseschools.org/, https://twitter.com/BSDEducation

Contacts: Dan Hollar, Boise School District, dan.hollar@boiseschools.org , 1 208 854 4064

Friday, Feb. 07 9:00 AM Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting

Location: Idaho Water Center, 322 E Front St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://idwr.idaho.gov

Contacts: Steve Stuebner, Idaho DWR communications, 1 208 484 0295

Friday, Feb. 07 10:00 AM Boise students attend Kindness Symposium – Kindness Symposium, with elementary school students working alongside high school and junior high students in an event designed to spark ideas and strategies for students to plan their own random acts of kindness during Kindness Week (18-21 Feb)

Location: Borah High School, 6001 W Cassia St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boiseschools.org/, https://twitter.com/BSDEducation

Contacts: Dan Hollar, Boise School District, dan.hollar@boiseschools.org , 1 208 854 4064