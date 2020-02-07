Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TIMBER PROTEST

Conservative, rural Oregonians demonstrate at Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Conservative, mostly rural Oregonians demonstrated at the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday in an effort to get the Democratic-dominated Legislature to drop a bill aimed at reducing global warming through a cap-and-trade plan. Many protesters were truck drivers. They drove their rigs up Interstate 5 and into Salem, the state capital, and then rolled slowly by the Capitol building, their horns blaring, as protesters on the steps cheered and made speeches. The climate bill aims to curtail the amount of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere by limiting, through allowances, the metric tons being emitted

VAN CRASH-LAWSUIT

Woman sues Idaho church after church van crashes in Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A young woman from Idaho who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland, Oregon with her youth group is suing the church and the youth pastor who was driving the van. Leona Ranstrom alleges in the lawsuit filed in Umatilla County, Oregon that she was unable to finish her freshman year of college due to her brain injury. Ranstrom was one of 11 passengers from River City Church in Lewiston, Idaho in the van when it crashed near Hermiston, Oregon. Nine people were injured in the wreck. The driver, Largent Reeb, of Lewiston, Idaho, pleaded no contest to a citation for failing to travel within a lane.

ROAD WORKER KILLED-FINES

Benton County fined $30K after road worker’s death in 2019

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Benton County has been cited for five safety violations and fined more than $30,000 by the state of Oregon after a 2019 accident that killed a county road maintenance worker. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division launched an investigation after 59-year-old Pete Neuman was crushed by a heavy machine called a “skidder” that’s used to move logs. The state faulted Benton County for providing a faulty piece of equipment, not providing adequate safety checks and not properly training employees. The county has 30 days to appeal. No criminal charges have been filed in the matter.

NORTHWEST STORMS

Rains causing flooding, evacuations in western Washington

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington as heavy rains pound the region. Numerous roads were closed because of water over the roadway and at least one apartment building in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah was evacuated. Officials warned of landslide risks, and slides throughout the region were also closing roads. Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday for 19 Washington counties because of the storms that are forecast to continue through the weekend.

ASTORIA PORT-SINKING PIER

Port of Astoria moves ahead with plan to fix sinking docks

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Port of Astoria has secured the state’s conditional approval for a plan that would provide more than $20 million to fix sinking docks that are critical to the seafood industry. The strategic business plan must be approved by the state before Business Oregon will offer any more financing. Business Oregon has already provided nearly $20 million since 2001. Seafood processors at the port employe hundreds of workers each summer, but critical repairs are needed. The warehouses are slowly sinking because of a failing seawall where fishermen deliver their catch and a causeway substructure is so rotten it’s been closed to all traffic.

OREGON-ICE-JAIL

Bipartisan bill to stop Ore. jail from taking detainees

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A jail serving four counties in Oregon has been holding immigrants detained by federal authorities, leading to frequent protests outside the facility. Now, in Oregon’s deeply divided Legislature a Democrat and a Republican have come together to sponsor legislation that would force the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility to stop contracting with federal immigration officials to lock up immigrant detainees.

OREGON-FOSTER CARE-UTAH

Oregon foster teen sent to Utah facility speaks to lawmakers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon teenager who was sent to an out-of-state facility while he was in the custody of Oregon’s child welfare system told state lawmakers that he saw staff physically restrain children for minor infractions. Caleb La Chance was part of a growing number of foster children Oregon sent to residential treatment facilities out-of-state. The number spiked between 2016 and 2018 by 168%. Many, including La Chance, were sent to Red Rock Canyon School in St. George, Utah. A bill sponsored by Sen. Sara Gelser, a Democrat from Corvallis, would increase supervision of the out-of-state facilities if the state continues to use them.

AP-US-MERCY-CORPS-REVIEW

Review: Mercy Corps mishandled abuse claims against founder

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Global humanitarian aid group Mercy Corps says an investigation found mistakes by some of its leaders in handling sexual abuse complaints that a daughter of one of its founders made against the man. The group on Wednesday issued the results of an outside investigation into its mishandling of the complaints, concluding some of its leaders made “missteps, mistakes in judgment and governance lapses.” The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Mercy Corps board of directors ordered the inquiry after the newspaper published the findings of a 10-month investigation that showed executives had allowed co-founder Ellsworth Culver to remain in a top position after his daughter had gone to them in the early 1990s with credible sexual abuse allegations against her father.