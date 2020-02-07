Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORMS

Rains cause flooding, evacuations in western Washington

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — A flood watch was in effect through Friday afternoon across most of western Washington as heavy rains pound the region. Numerous roads were closed in the region because of water over the roadway and at least one apartment building in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah was evacuated. Officials warned of landslide risks, and slides throughout the region were also closing roads. Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Wednesday for 19 Washington counties because of the storms. King County Executive Dow Constantine in Seattle signed an emergency declaration Thursday to speed up response to storm damage.

AP-US-SEATTLE-RESTAURANT-WAGE-THEFT

Famed Seattle eatery pays $483,000 in wage theft case

SEATTLE (AP) — A venerable restaurant in Seattle’s Pike Place Market has agreed to pay $483,000 to settle wage theft allegations. The Seattle Office of Labor Standards announced the settlement with Lowell’s Restaurant on Thursday. Officials said the restaurant, which has been open in one of the city’s top tourist attractions since 1957, withheld wages as well as sick and safe leave time from 186 workers. The workers are getting about $482,000 of the settlement, with a little more than $1,000 going to the city. The restaurant’s management did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

FORMER LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Investigation: Former lawmaker likely violated House policy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A workplace conduct investigation into former Democratic Rep. Jeff Morris found that he likely violated the Washington House’s policy against harassment and intimidation and “unreasonably interfered with individuals’ work performance.” The investigator wrote that there were no allegations of sexual harassment against the former lawmaker from Mount Vernon, but did detail several concerns that were brought up during the course of the investigation, which started in November 2018, including that he “insults and disrespects others, and gives staff the impression that nothing they do is good enough.” Morris resigned from the Legislature in November to take a private-sector job.

SEX REGISTRY CONVICTION OVERTURNED

Court reverses conviction on sex offender registry failure

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — An appeals court in Washington state has overturned a 2018 conviction of a man for failing to register as a sex offender in Cowlitz County. The Longview Daily News reported that the state Court of Appeals overturned the conviction Tuesday, citing recent law changes. Prosecutors say Reynolds was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender five times in Washington state and was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Authorities say he was required under Washington state law to register as a sex offender in the state even though the conviction took place in Oregon, but an appeals court ruled the law was unconstitutional in 2019.

SPOKANE SHOOTING

Spokane shooting suspect arrested in Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old man accused of shooting two people in a downtown Spokane apartment has been arrested in Priest River, Idaho. The Spokesman-Review reports that Trey S. Galloway, 19, was booked into jail in Idaho early Wednesday morning. Spokane County prosecutors will seek to extradite Galloway to Spokane for trial. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney. The 20-year-old shooting victim remains in serious condition at a Spokane hospital.

OREGON-ICE-JAIL

Bipartisan bill to stop Ore. jail from taking detainees

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A jail serving four counties in Oregon has been holding immigrants detained by federal authorities, leading to frequent protests outside the facility. Now, in Oregon’s deeply divided Legislature a Democrat and a Republican have come together to sponsor legislation that would force the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility to stop contracting with federal immigration officials to lock up immigrant detainees.

AMAZON-BELLEVUE EXPANSION

Amazon plans for 15,000 employees in Bellevue

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon expects to have at least 15,000 employees in Bellevue, Washington, in the next few years as the company expands from its Seattle headquarters to tap a larger labor pool. The Seattle Times reports that would be more than a sevenfold increase from now and total about as many people as worked at Bellevue’s top three employers combined at the end of 2018. Amazon specified the employment plan in a corporate blog post Thursday. The online retail giant is not reducing its Seattle workforce, now more than 50,000 people.

ASTORIA PORT-SINKING PIER

Port of Astoria moves ahead with plan to fix sinking docks

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Port of Astoria has secured the state’s conditional approval for a plan that would provide more than $20 million to fix sinking docks that are critical to the seafood industry. The strategic business plan must be approved by the state before Business Oregon will offer any more financing. Business Oregon has already provided nearly $20 million since 2001. Seafood processors at the port employe hundreds of workers each summer, but critical repairs are needed. The warehouses are slowly sinking because of a failing seawall where fishermen deliver their catch and a causeway substructure is so rotten it’s been closed to all traffic.

WAREHOUSE PROJECT

Amazon confirms it’s moving into Des Moines suburb warehouse

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — The online retailer Amazon says it will be moving into a new warehouse in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant. The Seattle-based company said Thursday it plans to hire 1,000 people for its fulfillment center. A smaller operation is being opened in Grimes, about 15 miles southwest of Bondurant. Local, state and company officials had tried to keep Amazon’s involvement in what was called Project Bluejay a secret. In November the Bondurant City Council approved six years of tax incentives for the project. Bondurant also agreed to improve the area infrastructure.

CITY ETHICS CODE VIOLATION

Seattle councilwoman to pay $500 for violating ethics code

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission has charged a city council member a $500 fine for violating city code over a parked recreational vehicle. KOMO-TV reported that Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold acknowledged the wrongdoing after sending text messages to the police chief to report what she believed to be a stolen vehicle parked in front of her home in West Seattle. Police say Herbold should have called the Seattle Police Department’s non-emergency line. Investigators say they believe Herbold used the incident as a political stunt following recent complaints about RVs parked in another neighborhood. Authorities say the vehicle belonged to a homeless couple.