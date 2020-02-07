AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Feb. 07.

Friday, Feb. 07 9:00 AM Oregon Governor’s Advisory Committee on Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants meeting

Location: Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, 4190 Aumsville Hwy SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183

Friday, Feb. 07 2:00 PM Tri-County Regional Behavioral Health Collaborative Youth and Families Workgroup public meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Annaliese Dolph, Oregon Health Authority, annaliese.dolph@dhsoha.state.or.us

Saturday, Feb. 08 Bonneville Power Administration annual Regional Middle School Science Bowl – Bonneville Power Administration annual Regional Middle School Science Bowl, with competing teams from western Washington and Oregon competing for an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC to compete in the Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl * The High School Regional Science Bowl takes place 22 Feb

Location: University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.bpa.gov/Pages/home.aspx, https://twitter.com/bonnevillepower

Contacts: Bonneville Power Administration media relations, mediarelations@bpa.gov, 1 503 230 5131