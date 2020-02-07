WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 4:25 p.m.

CAR TAB INITIATIVE

SEATTLE -A King County Superior Court judge who has already temporarily blocked initiative promoter Tim Eyman’s latest $30 car tab measure from taking effect said he hopes to rule next week on whether it’s constitutional. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 750 words. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORMS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Residents in the foothills of the towering Blue Mountains in rural northeast Oregon were plucked from their flooded homes by helicopter and others rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers over their banks. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 790 words. AP Photos.

SEATTLE SHOOTING-WOMAN CHARGED

SEATTLE — A fourth suspect was charged Thursday in connection with the January shooting between rival gang members in downtown Seattle. King County prosecutors accuse an Edmonds woman of felony rendering criminal assistance for driving her boyfriend and a second alleged shooter to Las Vegas and hiding them in a hotel room. SENT: 300 words.

EPA DISMISSAL SPAT

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency abruptly pushed out its top regional official for California and other points West, touching off an unusual public dispute between the two over the reason why. By Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

TEN—FED CUP-US-LATVIA

EVERETT, Wash. — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams highlight the opening night of singles matches in the Fed Cup qualifying match between the United States and Latvia. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. Matches begin at 7:30 p.m. PST.

ALSO:

—KOBE BRYANT PRINCIPAL FACEBOOK POST: Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns.

—SERIAL KILLER NEW CHARGE: Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty to killing woman in the 1970s.

—ADVISORY VOTES: Senate panel approves bill to repeal non-binding tax advisory vote.s

—WASHINGTON HIGHER EDUCATION BILL: Lawmakers OK change to tax to fund college affordability.

—YAKIMA SHOOTING TRIAL-LEGAL FEES: Judge to decide if acquitted man gets legal fees reimbursed.

—APARTMENT FIRE-DEATH: Fire crews find person dead in apartment.