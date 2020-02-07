WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Friday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

CAR TAB INITIATIVE

SEATTLE -A King County judge who has already temporarily blocked Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976 from taking effect hears arguments over whether the measure is constitutional. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING from 9 a.m. PST court hearing. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORMS

SEATTLE — Officials are warning of more flooding and landslides in western Washington state on Friday as the rain keeps falling and rivers continue to rise, while warnings were lifted on some rivers. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

SEATTLE SHOOTING-WOMAN CHARGED

SEATTLE — A fourth suspect was charged Thursday in connection with the January shooting between rival gang members in downtown Seattle. King County prosecutors accuse an Edmonds woman of felony rendering criminal assistance for driving her boyfriend and a second alleged shooter to Las Vegas and hiding them in a hotel room. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

TEN—FED CUP-US-LATVIA

EVERETT, Wash. — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams highlight the opening night of singles matches in the Fed Cup qualifying match between the United States and Latvia. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. Matches begin at 7:30 p.m. PST.

IN BRIEF:

—YAKIMA SHOOTING TRIAL-LEGAL FEES: Judge to decide if acquitted man gets legal fees reimbursed.

—APARTMENT FIRE-DEATH: Fire crews find person dead in apartment.