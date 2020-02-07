Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Friday, Feb. 07 3:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee and Colorado Gov. Polis discuss public option and health care at KFF event – Kaiser Family Foundations hosts Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Colorado Governor Jay Polis for a discussion on their states’ efforts to establish a public health insurance option and other initiatives to address health care costs and access

Location: Barbara Jordan Conference Center, 1330 G St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.kff.org, https://twitter.com/KaiserFamFound

Contacts: Tiffany Ford Fields, KFF, tfordfields@kff.org, 1 202 347 5270; Craig Palosky, KFF press, cpalosky@kff.org, 1 202 347 5270;

——————–

Friday, Feb. 07 – Sunday, Mar. 15 Previews begin for new produciton of Lucy Kirkwood’s ‘The Children’ – ‘The Children’, previews begin for Seattle Rep’s production of the Tony-nominated drama by Lucy Kirkwood, following two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence in a cottage on the British coast, until the world around them is crippled by an environmental disaster, directed by Tim Bond. Opening night 12 Feb

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 08 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal attends opening of renovated Seattle Asian Art Museum – Seattle Asian Art Museum holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the renovated and expanded Seattle Asian Art Museum building. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Duwamish Tribal Councilmember Ken Workman, Seattle Parks and Recreation Deputy Superintendent Christopher Williams, and Seattle Asian Art Museum CEO Amada Cruz

Location: Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/, https://twitter.com/iheartSAM

Contacts: Rachel Eggers, Seattle Art Museum, rachele@seattleartmuseum.org , 1 206 654 3151

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 09 – Wednesday, Feb. 12 StorePoint Event – StorePoint Event – an executive event for specialty, big box, mall-based and/or department stores connecting with suppliers to ‘innovate the shopping experience’

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.storepointevent.com/, https://twitter.com/SPFreshEvent

Contacts: Nancy Splaine, CPMG General Manager, nancy.splaine@cpmginc.com, 1 603 964 4022 x101