Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state lawmaker Paulette Jordan has announced she’s challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. Jordan announced Friday plans to run against the two-term senator. Jordan in 2018 became the first woman to become the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Idaho but lost in the general election to Republican Brad Little. The 40-year-old Jordan is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. She’s a former two-term state representative with a long history of working on the tribal council. She’ll face a difficult task in red-state Idaho, where the entire Congressional delegation is Republican and all five statewide elected offices are held by Republicans.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents in northeastern Oregon were plucked from rapidly rising floodwaters by helicopter or rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers high above flood stage. Severe flooding in communities in the western foothills of the towering Blue Mountains — near where Oregon, Idaho and Washington converge — closed a nine-mile section of Interstate 84, forced evacuations and stranded at least one family on their roof. Other parts of the Pacific Northwest are dealing with flash flooding and landslides. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency proclamation for 20 counties as more rain was predicted into the weekend.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation says his agency is starting a voluntary trail pass program as part of a long-range goal to raise awareness and eventually money for non-motorized trail maintenance. David Langhorst told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee Friday that interest in the 900-mile (1,450-kilometer) Idaho Centennial Trail has been growing. He says motorized trail groups have been effective in persuading lawmakers to tax or place fees on those user groups for trail maintenance. He says non-motorized trail users have been somewhat resistant to those kinds of user fees. He says the voluntary trail pass could help change minds.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An official with Idaho’s public health districts says 63.5% of adults in the state are overweight. Russell Duke also told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee Friday that 30% of third graders are overweight and risk early problems with diabetes and high blood pressure. Duke also says 250,000 adults in Idaho smoke, and that vaping has overtaken smoking among young people. Duke was before the committee representing the state’s seven health districts. The districts are seeking a budget of about $13 million, about $2.5 million more than recommended by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The districts work to prevent disease, premature death and to promote healthy lifestyles.