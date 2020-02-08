Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents in northeastern Oregon were plucked from rapidly rising floodwaters by helicopter or rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers high above flood stage. Severe flooding in communities in the western foothills of the towering Blue Mountains — near where Oregon, Idaho and Washington converge — closed a nine-mile section of Interstate 84, forced evacuations and stranded at least one family on their roof. Other parts of the Pacific Northwest are dealing with flash flooding and landslides. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency proclamation for 20 counties as more rain was predicted into the weekend.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A suspected serial killer accused in the slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974 has pleaded not guilty. The Columbian reports Warren Forrest was arraigned Friday in Clark County Superior Court on one count of first-degree murder in the Portland, Oregon, girl’s death. Her remains were discovered in October 1974 by a hunter but they were not identified until July 2015. Forrest is believed to be responsible for the abduction and slaying of six women and girls in Clark County in the 1970s. Forrest is service a life sentence for the murder of 20-year-old Krista Blake, 20, who was last seen July 11, 1974, climbing into his van.

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state who was on administrative leave for suggesting in a personal Facebook post that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved has resigned. On the day Bryant died, Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora wrote that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” Bryant was accused of raping an employee at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Sejkora apologized and removed her post, but the Camas School District said it put her on leave because of threats and community concern. Her resignation was announced Friday. Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be as high as expected. The Statesman-Journal reports the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer. That’s a drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from over 13,000 public comments.