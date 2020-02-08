Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic had 27 points and Donovan Mitchell scored a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds left as the Utah Jazz overcame a 42-point performance by Damian Lillard and beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114. Mike Conley added 18 points for the Jazz, who snapped a five-game losing streak. C.J. McCollum scored 27 points, Gary Trent added 16 and Mario Hezonja 11 for Portland.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer, lifting No. 9 Oregon State to a 64-62 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Friday night. Robbi Ryan, who scored 20 points, hit a jumper to give Arizona State a 60-58 lead with 1:09 left. With Oregon State trailing by two, Aleah Goodman inbounded the ball to Maddie Washington, who found Kat Tudor open under the basket for an uncontested layup with 0.4 on the clock. ASU had a turnover attempting to inbound the ball, and that set up Pivec’s game-winning field goal in the lane.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ionescu’s 24th triple-double leads way as Hebard scores 22 points and Sabally addes 18 points and 10 rebounds in Oregon’s ninth consecutive victory. The Oregon senior scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds and 10 assists to reach double figures in all three statistical categories for the 24th time in her career, adding to her NCAA record. Ruthy Hebard added 22 points for the Ducks (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12) and Satou Sabally finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus six assists in Oregon’s ninth consecutive victory. Taylor Chavez added 17 points in a reserve role. Cate Reese led Arizona (18-4, 7-4) with 17 points.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev scored 21 points as No. 2 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 85-67 for its 16th consecutive victory. Admon Gilder and Drew Timme each scored 17 points for Gonzaga. The Zags won their 36th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in the nation. Five Zags scored in double figures. Eli Scott scored 15 and Ivan Alipiev 12 for Loyola Marymount. The Lions lost their fourth game in a row and 23rd straight to Gonzaga.