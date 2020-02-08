AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 08.

Saturday, Feb. 08 9:00 AM Western Idaho Middle School Regional Science Bowl – Western Idaho Middle School Regional Science Bowl, with students in grades six to eight solving technical problems and answering questions on a range of science disciplines including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and

Location: Ruch Engineering Bldg, Boise State University, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.boisestate.edu/, https://twitter.com/boisestatelive

Contacts: Mark Anderson, Boise State University, markanderson@boisestate.edu, 1 208 336 8539

Saturday, Feb. 08 12:00 PM CAF-Idaho hosts sledge hockey clinic – CAF-Idaho hosts first-ever sledge hockey clinic alongside the Idaho Steelheads and Higher Ground, with adaptive athletes of all ages and abilities receiving coaching and mentoring from members of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team

Location: CenturyLink Arena Boise, 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.challengedathletes.org/site/c.4nJHJQPqEiKUE/b.6449023/k.BD6D/Home.htm, https://twitter.com/cafoundation

Contacts: Taylor Walker, Challenged Athletes Foundation, whattowhenmedia@gmail.com, 1 208 985 0026