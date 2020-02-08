Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORMS

Rescues by chopper, front loader as flood hits northwest US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents in northeastern Oregon were plucked from rapidly rising floodwaters by helicopter or rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers high above flood stage. Severe flooding in communities in the western foothills of the towering Blue Mountains — near where Oregon, Idaho and Washington converge — closed a nine-mile section of Interstate 84, forced evacuations and stranded at least one family on their roof. Other parts of the Pacific Northwest are dealing with flash flooding and landslides. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency proclamation for 20 counties as more rain was predicted into the weekend.

SERIAL KILLER-NEW CHARGE

Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty to new charge

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A suspected serial killer accused in the slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974 has pleaded not guilty. The Columbian reports Warren Forrest was arraigned Friday in Clark County Superior Court on one count of first-degree murder in the Portland, Oregon, girl’s death. Her remains were discovered in October 1974 by a hunter but they were not identified until July 2015. Forrest is believed to be responsible for the abduction and slaying of six women and girls in Clark County in the 1970s. Forrest is service a life sentence for the murder of 20-year-old Krista Blake, 20, who was last seen July 11, 1974, climbing into his van.

KOBE-BRYANT-PRINCIPAL-FACEBOOK-POST

Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state who was on administrative leave for suggesting in a personal Facebook post that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved has resigned. On the day Bryant died, Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora wrote that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” Bryant was accused of raping an employee at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Sejkora apologized and removed her post, but the Camas School District said it put her on leave because of threats and community concern. Her resignation was announced Friday. Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

WILDERNESS PERMITS-OREGON

Forest Service drops cost for Oregon wilderness permits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be as high as expected. The Statesman-Journal reports the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer. That’s a drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from over 13,000 public comments.

SUSPICIOUS FIRES

Restaurant fire deemed suspicious by investigators

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that destroyed Troutdale restaurant Shirley’s Tippy Canoe has been deemed suspicious. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Jan. 17 blaze remains under investigation and that the cause has yet to be determined. Corbett Fire District 14 investigators say several circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious. Fire district officials said they would not disclose the circumstances but said they would continue working to determine the fire’s cause. The restaurant was a total loss.

PAROLE DENIED-BECK

Parole board rejects bid by man convicted of killing runner

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Roger Beck’s bid for eventual release has been rejected by the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, which found the convicted killer of runner Kaye Turner in 1978 had taken few steps to improve himself while behind bars. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it was Beck’s fourth time asking the board to deem him “likely to be rehabilitated.” Each time, the board has rejected his request, concluding Beck, now 70, has failed to accept responsibility for his role in Turner’s murder and that he had not meaningfully participated in self-improvement programs in prison. Turner of Eugene vanished while running along an isolated road in Camp Sherman in Jefferson County. Beck has maintained his innocence.

TIMBER PROTEST

Conservative, rural Oregonians demonstrate at Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Conservative, mostly rural Oregonians demonstrated at the Oregon State Capitol on Thursday in an effort to get the Democratic-dominated Legislature to drop a bill aimed at reducing global warming through a cap-and-trade plan. Many protesters were truck drivers. They drove their rigs up Interstate 5 and into Salem, the state capital, and then rolled slowly by the Capitol building, their horns blaring, as protesters on the steps cheered and made speeches. The climate bill aims to curtail the amount of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere by limiting, through allowances, the metric tons being emitted

VAN CRASH-LAWSUIT

Woman sues Idaho church after church van crashes in Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A young woman from Idaho who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland, Oregon with her youth group is suing the church and the youth pastor who was driving the van. Leona Ranstrom alleges in the lawsuit filed in Umatilla County, Oregon that she was unable to finish her freshman year of college due to her brain injury. Ranstrom was one of 11 passengers from River City Church in Lewiston, Idaho in the van when it crashed near Hermiston, Oregon. Nine people were injured in the wreck. The driver, Largent Reeb, of Lewiston, Idaho, pleaded no contest to a citation for failing to travel within a lane.