Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 08.

Saturday, Feb. 08 9:30 AM Oregon Commission on Black Affairs meeting

Location: Oregon State Bar, 16037 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd, Tigard, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/OCBA/Pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Nancy Kramer, nancy.kramer@oregon.gov, 1 503 302 9725

Saturday, Feb. 08 9:45 AM Dem governors discuss ‘kitchen table issues’ via press conference – Democratic Governors Association discuss ‘how kitchen table issues like healthcare, education, and jobs and the work to expand voting rights is critical to the party’s success in 2020’, via press conference with speakers including Governors Phil Murphy (New Jersey), Kate Brown (Oregon), Andy Beshear (Kentucky), Lou Leon Guerrero (Guam), Laura Kelly (Kansas), Janet Mills (Maine), Jared Polis (Colorado), JB Pritzker (Illinois), Gina Raimondo (Rhode Island), and Steve Sisolak (Nevada)

Location: Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democraticgovernors.org, https://twitter.com/demgovs

Contacts: Christina Amestoy, DGA, amestoy@dga.net, 1 202 774 0915

Saturday, Feb. 08 Bonneville Power Administration annual Regional Middle School Science Bowl – Bonneville Power Administration annual Regional Middle School Science Bowl, with competing teams from western Washington and Oregon competing for an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC to compete in the Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl * The High School Regional Science Bowl takes place 22 Feb

Location: University of Portland, 5000 N Willamette Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.bpa.gov/Pages/home.aspx, https://twitter.com/bonnevillepower

Contacts: Bonneville Power Administration media relations, mediarelations@bpa.gov, 1 503 230 5131

Monday, Feb. 10 9:00 AM Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting on changes to Oregon’s administration of the federal National Register of Historical Places program

Location: Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/Pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Ian Johnson , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, ian.johnson@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0678 ; Robert Olguin , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, robert.olguin@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0668 ;

Monday, Feb. 10 – Wednesday, Feb. 12 7:00 PM Former Reps. speak at Western Oregon University on public service – Western Oregon University holds a series of events, culminating in a Congress to Campus Public Forum 12 Feb, to discuss how the U.S. Congress functions, promoting bipartisanship, and the value of careers in public service. Speakers include former Reps. Nick Lampson and Rod Chandler

Location: Western Oregon University, 345 Monmouth Ave N, Monmouth, OR

Weblinks: http://www.wou.edu/, https://twitter.com/wounews

Contacts: Lisa Catto, Western Oregon University media relations, cattol@wou.edu, 1 503 838 8163