Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 51, Riverside 43
Canyonville Christian 53, Rogue River 43
Central Christian 60, Prospect 22
Cove 71, Griswold 47
Crane 58, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 38
Days Creek 37, Camas Valley 26
Dufur 44, Horizon Christian Hood River 39
Grant Union 69, Weston-McEwen 47
Harper 46, Huntington 32
Illinois Valley 74, Bonanza 32
Ione/Arlington 71, Mitchell/Spray 61
Jefferson 73, East Linn Christian 67
Jordan Valley 45, Four Rivers Community School 40
Joseph 53, Elgin 48
La Grande 81, Powder Valley 47
Lost River 59, Glide 20
Mannahouse Christian 45, Neah-Kah-Nie 27
North Douglas 74, Glendale 43
North Lake 70, Chiloquin 31
Oakland 57, Regis 38
Prairie City 67, Monument/Dayville 37
Riddle 54, Umpqua Valley Christian 49
Sherman 66, Echo 19
Stanfield 69, Enterprise 56
Summit 71, McNary 53
Triad School 74, Paisley 50
Trinity Lutheran 86, Gilchrist 25
Umatilla 63, Vale 47
Union 45, Heppner 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Imbler vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonanza 43, Illinois Valley 42
Burns 56, Riverside 23
Central Christian 49, Prospect 25
Central Linn 60, Oakridge 26
Chiloquin 36, North Lake 25
Corbett 59, Woodburn 39
Cove 47, Griswold 24
Crane 72, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 23
Echo 60, Sherman 32
Elgin 53, Joseph 41
Enterprise 42, Stanfield 39
Gilchrist 38, Trinity Lutheran 21
Harper 45, Huntington 32
Ione/Arlington 45, Mitchell/Spray 17
Jefferson 47, East Linn Christian 28
Jordan Valley 63, Four Rivers Community School 16
La Grande 52, Powder Valley 28
Lakeview 69, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 36
Lost River 48, Glide 22
Monroe 55, Lowell 30
Neah-Kah-Nie 52, Mannahouse Christian 46
North Douglas 51, Glendale 10
Nyssa 51, Irrigon 29
Oakland 33, Regis 24
Paisley 56, Triad School 26
Prairie City 47, Monument/Dayville 30
Union 59, Heppner 38
Vale 54, Umatilla 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Imbler vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
___
