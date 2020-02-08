Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:58 pm

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 51, Riverside 43

Canyonville Christian 53, Rogue River 43

Central Christian 60, Prospect 22

Cove 71, Griswold 47

Crane 58, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 38

Days Creek 37, Camas Valley 26

Dufur 44, Horizon Christian Hood River 39

Grant Union 69, Weston-McEwen 47

Harper 46, Huntington 32

Illinois Valley 74, Bonanza 32

Ione/Arlington 71, Mitchell/Spray 61

Jefferson 73, East Linn Christian 67

Jordan Valley 45, Four Rivers Community School 40

Joseph 53, Elgin 48

La Grande 81, Powder Valley 47

Lost River 59, Glide 20

Mannahouse Christian 45, Neah-Kah-Nie 27

North Douglas 74, Glendale 43

North Lake 70, Chiloquin 31

Oakland 57, Regis 38

Prairie City 67, Monument/Dayville 37

Riddle 54, Umpqua Valley Christian 49

Sherman 66, Echo 19

Stanfield 69, Enterprise 56

Summit 71, McNary 53

Triad School 74, Paisley 50

Trinity Lutheran 86, Gilchrist 25

Umatilla 63, Vale 47

Union 45, Heppner 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Imbler vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 43, Illinois Valley 42

Burns 56, Riverside 23

Central Christian 49, Prospect 25

Central Linn 60, Oakridge 26

Chiloquin 36, North Lake 25

Corbett 59, Woodburn 39

Cove 47, Griswold 24

Crane 72, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 23

Echo 60, Sherman 32

Elgin 53, Joseph 41

Enterprise 42, Stanfield 39

Gilchrist 38, Trinity Lutheran 21

Harper 45, Huntington 32

Ione/Arlington 45, Mitchell/Spray 17

Jefferson 47, East Linn Christian 28

Jordan Valley 63, Four Rivers Community School 16

La Grande 52, Powder Valley 28

Lakeview 69, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 36

Lost River 48, Glide 22

Monroe 55, Lowell 30

Neah-Kah-Nie 52, Mannahouse Christian 46

North Douglas 51, Glendale 10

Nyssa 51, Irrigon 29

Oakland 33, Regis 24

Paisley 56, Triad School 26

Prairie City 47, Monument/Dayville 30

Union 59, Heppner 38

Vale 54, Umatilla 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Imbler vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

