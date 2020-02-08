Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clark Fork 35, Kootenai 18
Sandpoint 47, Moscow 31
Class 1AD1 District 3=
Consolation=
Riverstone International School 45, Wilder 31
Class 1AD2 District 3=
Championship=
Tri-Valley 39, Salmon River 30
Class 1AD2 District 4=
Consolation Semifinal=
Castleford 37, Richfield 27
Murtaugh 38, Dietrich 23
Semifinal=
Carey 63, Camas County 54
Lighthouse Christian 56, Hansen 43
Class 1AD2 District 5-6=
Semifinal=
Mackay 51, Watersprings 27
Rockland 76, Sho-Ban 41
Class 2A District 1-2=
Play In=
Orofino 38, St. Maries 32
Class 2A District 5=
Consolation=
Aberdeen 46, West Side 42
Semifinal=
Soda Springs 63, Bear Lake 33
Class 2A District 6=
Consolation=
Firth 40, W. Jefferson 37
Semifinal=
Ririe 44, N. Fremont 32
Class 3A District 3=
First Round=
Fruitland 60, Weiser 41
Semifinal=
Parma 75, Payette 28
Class 4A District 3=
First Round=
Bishop Kelly 50, Emmett 38
Caldwell 59, Columbia 21
Class 4A District 4-5=
Consolation=
Mountain Home 59, Minico 48
Semifinal=
Burley 44, Preston 30
Century 53, Jerome 38
Class 4A District 6=
Consolation=
Blackfoot 54, Idaho Falls 44
Hillcrest 40, Shelley 35
Class 5A District 3=
Consolation=
Eagle 40, Borah 29
Rocky Mountain 72, Centennial 47
Semifinal=
Mountain View 54, Boise 52
Timberline 59, Meridian 44
Class 5A District 5-6=
Semifinal=
Thunder Ridge 59, Madison 40
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dietrich 65, Raft River 50
Grangeville 61, Garden Valley 54
Malad 58, Ririe 38
Moscow 43, Sandpoint 40
Potlatch 57, Ambrose 44
South Fremont 75, W. Jefferson 48
West Side 59, Rich County, Utah 33