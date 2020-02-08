AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 08.

Saturday, Feb. 08 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal attends opening of renovated Seattle Asian Art Museum – Seattle Asian Art Museum holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the renovated and expanded Seattle Asian Art Museum building. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Duwamish Tribal Councilmember Ken Workman, Seattle Parks and Recreation Deputy Superintendent Christopher Williams, and Seattle Asian Art Museum CEO Amada Cruz

Location: Seattle Art Museum, 1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/, https://twitter.com/iheartSAM

Contacts: Rachel Eggers, Seattle Art Museum, rachele@seattleartmuseum.org , 1 206 654 3151

Sunday, Feb. 09 – Wednesday, Feb. 12 StorePoint Event – StorePoint Event – an executive event for specialty, big box, mall-based and/or department stores connecting with suppliers to ‘innovate the shopping experience’

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.storepointevent.com/, https://twitter.com/SPFreshEvent

Contacts: Nancy Splaine, CPMG General Manager, nancy.splaine@cpmginc.com, 1 603 964 4022 x101

Monday, Feb. 10 5:00 PM Office of the Washington Secretary of State holds reception for ‘Ahead of the Curve: Washington Women Lead the Way’ – Office of the Secretary of State holds a public reception and book signing for ‘Ahead of the Curve: Washington Women Lead the Way’, with speakers including former Governor Christine Gregoire, Chief Justice Elect Debra Stevens, former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, and historian Stephanie Coontz

Location: Washington State Capitol Building and Campus, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Kylee Zabel, Washington State Secretary of State, communications@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4140

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Feb. 10 PACCAR Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530