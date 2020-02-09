Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday, and authorities reported a 62-year-old woman who lived in one of the areas hit by floods was missing. On Saturday, National Guard troops, working with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, used two helicopters to evacuate 21 people who were stranded by the floods. The center says more evacuations are planned for Sunday, The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also says that it is searching for a woman who went missing near Bar M Ranch, which has had flooding in recent days. Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bar M Ranch area.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people flocked to the Oregon State Capitol to testify Saturday at a public hearing on a climate change bill that the allotted time for each to speak was reduced to 90 seconds. As a large screen in Hearing Room C showed the seconds ticking off, loggers expressed concern that the bill would lead to increased costs and the demise of their business. Others said global warming was an emergency that was already affecting them and would affect their children and grandchildren even worse. The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources held the public hearing.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures. Knute Buehler lost. Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace. Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment. Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents in northeastern Oregon were plucked from rapidly rising floodwaters by helicopter or rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers high above flood stage. Severe flooding in communities in the western foothills of the towering Blue Mountains — near where Oregon, Idaho and Washington converge — closed a nine-mile section of Interstate 84, forced evacuations and stranded at least one family on their roof. Other parts of the Pacific Northwest are dealing with flash flooding and landslides. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency proclamation for 20 counties as more rain was predicted into the weekend.