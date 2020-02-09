Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 20 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 14 of its first 15 shots from the field to send Saint Mary’s to its worst home loss in 19 years with a 90-60 victory. The Bulldogs turned the highly anticipated showdown between the fierce rivals into a laugher by taking a 20-point lead midway through the first half and never really letting up after that. The loss was the most lopsided at home in coach Randy Bennett’s 19 seasons, topping a 28-point defeat to Gonzaga in 2014. Jordan Ford scored 23 points to lead Saint Mary’s.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Zach Reichle hit a key 3-pointer down the stretch and Oregon State overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat No. 14 Oregon 63-53. It was the third consecutive win for Oregon State in the 353rd edition of the Civil War, which is the most contested rivalry in college basketball. Oregon State (14-9, 4-7 Pac-12) hit six consecutive free throws in the final minute to seal the win. Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 15 points. Kylor Kelley added 14 points and leading scorer Tres Tinkle had 13. Payton Pritchard led the Ducks (18-6, 7-4) with 16 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the top seeds in the NCAA’s preliminary rankings. The Bears are the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. The preliminary rankings are based on games through Friday. They are designed to be a sneak peek at the selection process before the official seeds are revealed on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. The Final Four is March 27-29 in Atlanta.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new XFL debuted with an entertaining game the D.C. Defenders won 31-19 over the Seattle Dragons. The first game of the brand-new football league had a punt blocked for a touchdown, a juiced-up crowd roaring for big plays and a player swearing during an in-game television interview. The XFL doesn’t have the star power of the NFL. Vince McMahon’s latest venture is hoping to capture the attention of hardcore football fans in the aftermath of the Super Bowl. The XFL says it’ll be patient in the aftermath of the Alliance of American Football failing in the midst of its first season.