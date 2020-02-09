Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Flooding starts to abate; 21 people evacuated to safety

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday, and authorities reported a 62-year-old woman who lived in one of the areas hit by floods was missing. On Saturday, National Guard troops, working with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, used two helicopters to evacuate 21 people who were stranded by the floods. The center says more evacuations are planned for Sunday, The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also says that it is searching for a woman who went missing near Bar M Ranch, which has had flooding in recent days. Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bar M Ranch area.

Public hearing on climate bill draws big crowd in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people flocked to the Oregon State Capitol to testify Saturday at a public hearing on a climate change bill that the allotted time for each to speak was reduced to 90 seconds. As a large screen in Hearing Room C showed the seconds ticking off, loggers expressed concern that the bill would lead to increased costs and the demise of their business. Others said global warming was an emergency that was already affecting them and would affect their children and grandchildren even worse. The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources held the public hearing.

Oregon candidate, once a Trump critic, now embraces him

BEND, Ore. (AP) — In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures. Knute Buehler lost. Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace. Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment. Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.

Rescues by chopper, front loader as flood hits northwest US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents in northeastern Oregon were plucked from rapidly rising floodwaters by helicopter or rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers high above flood stage. Severe flooding in communities in the western foothills of the towering Blue Mountains — near where Oregon, Idaho and Washington converge — closed a nine-mile section of Interstate 84, forced evacuations and stranded at least one family on their roof. Other parts of the Pacific Northwest are dealing with flash flooding and landslides. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency proclamation for 20 counties as more rain was predicted into the weekend.

Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty to new charge

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A suspected serial killer accused in the slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974 has pleaded not guilty. The Columbian reports Warren Forrest was arraigned Friday in Clark County Superior Court on one count of first-degree murder in the Portland, Oregon, girl’s death. Her remains were discovered in October 1974 by a hunter but they were not identified until July 2015. Forrest is believed to be responsible for the abduction and slaying of six women and girls in Clark County in the 1970s. Forrest is service a life sentence for the murder of 20-year-old Krista Blake, 20, who was last seen July 11, 1974, climbing into his van.

Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state who was on administrative leave for suggesting in a personal Facebook post that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved has resigned. On the day Bryant died, Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora wrote that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” Bryant was accused of raping an employee at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Sejkora apologized and removed her post, but the Camas School District said it put her on leave because of threats and community concern. Her resignation was announced Friday. Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

Forest Service drops cost for Oregon wilderness permits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be as high as expected. The Statesman-Journal reports the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer. That’s a drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from over 13,000 public comments.

Restaurant fire deemed suspicious by investigators

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that destroyed Troutdale restaurant Shirley’s Tippy Canoe has been deemed suspicious. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Jan. 17 blaze remains under investigation and that the cause has yet to be determined. Corbett Fire District 14 investigators say several circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious. Fire district officials said they would not disclose the circumstances but said they would continue working to determine the fire’s cause. The restaurant was a total loss.