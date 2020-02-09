Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-NORTHWEST-STORMS

Flooding starts to abate; 21 people evacuated to safety

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday, and authorities reported a 62-year-old woman who lived in one of the areas hit by floods was missing. On Saturday, National Guard troops, working with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, used two helicopters to evacuate 21 people who were stranded by the floods. The center says more evacuations are planned for Sunday, The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also says that it is searching for a woman who went missing near Bar M Ranch, which has had flooding in recent days. Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was last seen about 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bar M Ranch area.

ELECTION 2020-EMBRACING TRUMP

Oregon candidate, once a Trump critic, now embraces him

BEND, Ore. (AP) — In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures. Knute Buehler lost. Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace. Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment. Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.

POWER OUTAGES-WASHINGTON

Winds knock out power for thousands in western Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers lost power as a cold front moved through western Washington. Nearly 30,000 customers were experiencing power outages at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Puget Sound Energy. The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 40-50 mph were possible for portions of Puget Sound into Saturday. The colder air, wind and snow in the mountains comes on the heels of heavy rains that were continuing to cause flooding, evacuations and damage throughout Washington and Oregon.

KOBE-BRYANT-PRINCIPAL-FACEBOOK-POST

Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state who was on administrative leave for suggesting in a personal Facebook post that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved has resigned. On the day Bryant died, Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora wrote that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” Bryant was accused of raping an employee at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Sejkora apologized and removed her post, but the Camas School District said it put her on leave because of threats and community concern. Her resignation was announced Friday. Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

SERIAL KILLER-NEW CHARGE

Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty to new charge

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A suspected serial killer accused in the slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974 has pleaded not guilty. The Columbian reports Warren Forrest was arraigned Friday in Clark County Superior Court on one count of first-degree murder in the Portland, Oregon, girl’s death. Her remains were discovered in October 1974 by a hunter but they were not identified until July 2015. Forrest is believed to be responsible for the abduction and slaying of six women and girls in Clark County in the 1970s. Forrest is service a life sentence for the murder of 20-year-old Krista Blake, 20, who was last seen July 11, 1974, climbing into his van.

WASHINGTON-HIGHER EDUCATION BILL

Lawmakers OK change to tax to fund college affordability

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers have passed a bill that would change a tax that’s supposed to make it easier for the state to pay for the Legislature’s promise to make college more affordable. The Seattle Times reports that initially, the 2019 package planned to use a business-and-occupation tax to pay for a measure making higher education more accessible, starting in the 2020-2021 school year. The new bill passed Thursday replaces the tax lawmakers approved last year with a different version of the levy. The legislation comes in response to higher-than-expected costs for Washington College Grant. That program has been projected to provide up to 110,000 low- or median-income students with reduced or free tuition.

NORTHWEST STORMS

Rescues by chopper, front loader as flood hits northwest US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Residents in northeastern Oregon were plucked from rapidly rising floodwaters by helicopter or rode to safety in the bucket of a front-end loader as relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers high above flood stage. Severe flooding in communities in the western foothills of the towering Blue Mountains — near where Oregon, Idaho and Washington converge — closed a nine-mile section of Interstate 84, forced evacuations and stranded at least one family on their roof. Other parts of the Pacific Northwest are dealing with flash flooding and landslides. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency proclamation for 20 counties as more rain was predicted into the weekend.

ADVISORY VOTES

Panel approves bill to repeal non-binding tax advisory votes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate panel has advanced a measure that would repeal the requirement that non-binding tax advisory votes appear on ballots for future elections. The bill to remove those measures from the ballot and voters pamphlet was approved Friday by the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations and Elections Committee. A provision under an initiative voters approved in 2007 gives the public the chance to weigh in on tax increases, even though regardless of the outcome, no changes in state law occur from the votes. The measure now heads to the Senate Rules Committee, the last stop before a potential floor vote.

CAR TAB INITIATIVE

Judge weighs challenge to Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab measure

A King County Superior Court judge who has already temporarily blocked initiative promoter Tim Eyman’s latest $30 car tab measure from taking effect says he hopes to rule next week on whether it’s constitutional. Judge Marshall Ferguson is hearing arguments Friday on Initiative 976, which voters approved in November. It caps most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration at $30 and largely revokes state and local authority governments to add new taxes and fees. A coalition of cities, King County and Garfield County’s transit agency sued, saying it would eviscerate funds they need to pay for transit and road maintenance.

SEATTLE SHOOTING-WOMAN CHARGED

4th person charged in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — A fourth person has been charged in connection with January’s shooting between gang members in downtown Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that King County prosecutors accuse an Edmonds woman of felony rendering criminal assistance for driving her boyfriend and a second alleged shooter to Las Vegas and hiding them in a hotel room. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Marquise Tolbert and William Toliver with murder, six counts of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, accusing them of indiscriminately firing at people on a busy sidewalk during the Jan. 22 evening commute. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Daaoshara Galbert — who also uses the alias Daaoshara Degrate — later drove Tolbert and Toliver to Las Vegas. She is wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant.