Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 09.

Monday, Feb. 10 9:00 AM Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting on changes to Oregon’s administration of the federal National Register of Historical Places program

Location: Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/Pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Ian Johnson , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, ian.johnson@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0678 ; Robert Olguin , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, robert.olguin@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0668 ;

Monday, Feb. 10 – Wednesday, Feb. 12 7:00 PM Former Reps. speak at Western Oregon University on public service – Western Oregon University holds a series of events, culminating in a Congress to Campus Public Forum 12 Feb, to discuss how the U.S. Congress functions, promoting bipartisanship, and the value of careers in public service. Speakers include former Reps. Nick Lampson and Rod Chandler

Location: Western Oregon University, 345 Monmouth Ave N, Monmouth, OR

Weblinks: http://www.wou.edu/, https://twitter.com/wounews

Contacts: Lisa Catto, Western Oregon University media relations, cattol@wou.edu, 1 503 838 8163

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session continues – National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session (aka Tribal Nations Legislative Summit) continues, with speakers today including Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Tom Udall and Reps. Derek Kilmer, Deb Haaland, Raul Grijalva, Betty McCollum, Frank Pallone; Republican Reps. David Joyce and Don Young; and Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncai.org/, https://twitter.com/NCAI1944

Contacts: NCAI press, NCAIpress@ncai.org, 1 202 630 1094

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Wednesday, Feb. 12 8:00 AM NARUC Winter Policy Summit continues – NARUC Winter Policy Summit continues, with speakers today including Republican Rep. Greg Walden, who presents the Ray Baum Memorial Leadership Award, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee, and Pepco Holdings President and CEO David Velazquez

Location: Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel, 999 9th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.naruc.org/, https://twitter.com/naruc

Contacts: Regina Davis, NARUC press, rdavis@naruc.org, 1 202 898 9382