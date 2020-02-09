AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 09.

Sunday, Feb. 09 – Wednesday, Feb. 12 StorePoint Event – StorePoint Event – an executive event for specialty, big box, mall-based and/or department stores connecting with suppliers to ‘innovate the shopping experience’

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.storepointevent.com/, https://twitter.com/SPFreshEvent

Contacts: Nancy Splaine, CPMG General Manager, nancy.splaine@cpmginc.com, 1 603 964 4022 x101

Monday, Feb. 10 5:00 PM Office of the Washington Secretary of State holds reception for ‘Ahead of the Curve: Washington Women Lead the Way’ – Office of the Secretary of State holds a public reception and book signing for ‘Ahead of the Curve: Washington Women Lead the Way’, with speakers including former Governor Christine Gregoire, Chief Justice Elect Debra Stevens, former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, and historian Stephanie Coontz

Location: Washington State Capitol Building and Campus, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Kylee Zabel, Washington State Secretary of State, communications@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4140

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Feb. 10 PACCAR Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Rural Health Association Policy Institute – National Rural Health Association Policy Institute. Day one speakers include Democrats Sen. Tina Smith and Reps. Dave Loebsack and Suzan DelBene, Republicans Sens. Todd Young and Cory Gardner and Reps. Jodey Arrington and Mark Green, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan, Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Thomas Engels, and Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr

Location: Hilton Washington DC National Mall, 480 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ruralhealthweb.org/, https://twitter.com/ruralhealth

Contacts: Mason Zeagler, NRHA , dc@NRHArural.org, 1 202 639 0550

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session continues – National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session (aka Tribal Nations Legislative Summit) continues, with speakers today including Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Tom Udall and Reps. Derek Kilmer, Deb Haaland, Raul Grijalva, Betty McCollum, Frank Pallone; Republican Reps. David Joyce and Don Young; and Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncai.org/, https://twitter.com/NCAI1944

Contacts: NCAI press, NCAIpress@ncai.org, 1 202 630 1094