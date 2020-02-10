Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage from weather that appears to have left one person dead. Authorities reported the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley who lived in one of the areas hit by floods and was missing has been found. They say she appears to have been swept away by rushing water. An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, closed due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday. The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move. The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions. Sawant has called winter evictions cruel and inhumane. Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather. Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state lawmaker Paulette Jordan has announced she’s challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch. Jordan announced Friday plans to run against the two-term senator. Jordan in 2018 became the first woman to become the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Idaho but lost in the general election to Republican Brad Little. The 40-year-old Jordan is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. She’s a former two-term state representative with a long history of working on the tribal council. She’ll face a difficult task in red-state Idaho, where the entire Congressional delegation is Republican and all five statewide elected offices are held by Republicans.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation says his agency is starting a voluntary trail pass program as part of a long-range goal to raise awareness and eventually money for non-motorized trail maintenance. David Langhorst told the Legislature’s budget-setting committee Friday that interest in the 900-mile (1,450-kilometer) Idaho Centennial Trail has been growing. He says motorized trail groups have been effective in persuading lawmakers to tax or place fees on those user groups for trail maintenance. He says non-motorized trail users have been somewhat resistant to those kinds of user fees. He says the voluntary trail pass could help change minds.