Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage from weather that appears to have left one person dead. Authorities reported the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley who lived in one of the areas hit by floods and was missing has been found. They say she appears to have been swept away by rushing water. An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, closed due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday. The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move. The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions. Sawant has called winter evictions cruel and inhumane. Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather. Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people flocked to the Oregon State Capitol to testify Saturday at a public hearing on a climate change bill that the allotted time for each to speak was reduced to 90 seconds. As a large screen in Hearing Room C showed the seconds ticking off, loggers expressed concern that the bill would lead to increased costs and the demise of their business. Others said global warming was an emergency that was already affecting them and would affect their children and grandchildren even worse. The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources held the public hearing.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures. Knute Buehler lost. Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace. Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment. Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.