Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge recently sided with three American Samoans in Utah wanting to be recognized as citizens. The American Samoa government is expected to appeal, and has until Monday to do so. Many in the U.S. territory are perfectly happy being U.S. nationals who can’t vote in most federal elections or run for office outside American Samoa. They fear granting birthright citizenship to those born in American Samoa would threaten fa’a Samoa, the Samoan way of life, including communal land ownership. An attorney for the three seeking citizenship says the territory’s customs and cultures evolve, and there are laws protecting them.

LONGMIRE, Wash. (AP) — Mount Rainier National Park was hit by flooding and landslides that closed all roads to the park and damaged roads, trails and buildings. The damage throughout the park is expected to be revealed as extensive as floodwaters recede and snow melts. The Seattle Times reports the news was announced Saturday night as drier weather had taken hold in much of the region, lasting at least through Monday. That should cause water levels to fall. At Mount Rainier National Park, all roads were closed. There is no access to Paradise or the Longmire Historic Landmark District.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage from weather that appears to have left one person dead. Authorities reported the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley who lived in one of the areas hit by floods and was missing has been found. They say she appears to have been swept away by rushing water. An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, closed due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday. The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move. The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions. Sawant has called winter evictions cruel and inhumane. Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather. Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.