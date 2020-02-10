Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 115-109 in Andre Iguodala’s debut with the Heat. Iguodala had two points in his first game since the NBA Finals. Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 17 rebounds against his former team, including an pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds left that gave Portland a seven-point lead. Goran Dragic had 27 points for Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, but just four after halftime.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — CJ Elleby scored a career-high 34 points to lead Washington State to a 79-67 victory over in-state rival Washington. Elleby made 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and hit 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Nahziah Carter made a layup for Washington to cut the Cougar lead to 69-65. On the next play, Elleby answered with a basket to extend the lead to six and put the Huskies away. Carter led the Huskies with 18 points.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead five Oregon players in double figures as the third-ranked Ducks cruised to a 79-48 victory over No. 19 Arizona State. Oregon had only 27 points in the first half before erupting for 30 in the third quarter and 22 in the final period of its 10th consecutive victory. The Ducks’ last loss was 72-66 to the Sun Devils last month. Arizona State finished with a season low for points while shooting 40% from the field and committing 18 turnovers. Ja’tavia Tapley and Eboni Walker each had eight points to lead the Sun Devils.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 22 points to lead No. 12 Arizona to a 65-58 overtime victory over No. 9 Oregon State. The Wildcats snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State dating to the 2011-12 season. Arizona never trailed in overtime, and the key shot was a 3-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended its lead to 61-56. The Wildcats turned up their man-to-man defensive pressure in the overtime and the Beavers managed just one field goal. Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.