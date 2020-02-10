Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GROCERY TAX RELIEF

BOISE — Two attempts to introduce bills to repeal Idaho grocery taxes on food failed Monday and another was withdrawn by its sponsor, leaving only one grocery tax relief bill pending in the Legislature. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee rejected holding a hearing on proposed bills by Republican Reps. Priscilla Giddings and Randy Armstrong, effectively eliminating both of them. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 450 words.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-LOGGERS-AGREEMENT

SALEM, Ore. — Environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, on Monday unveiled a roadmap for overhauling forest practice regulations, a step which Gov. Kate Brown called “historic.” “This agreement proves that we can build a better future for Oregonians if we work together with a willingness to compromise. Healthy forests and a vibrant forestry industry are not mutually exclusive,” Brown said. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 230 words.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY CLOSING

PORTLAND, Ore. — Concordia University, an institution since the early 1900s in Portland, Oregon, has announced it will close. The private, nonprofit Lutheran university’s Board of Regents voted Friday to cease operations at the end of its spring semester, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The university’s 24-acre campus is expected to eventually go up for sale. SENT: 400 words.

NORTHWEST STORMS

PENDLETON, Ore. — Residents began the long process Monday of cleaning up from devastating flooding that hit northeast Oregon as receding waters revealed the full extent of the damage. Mobile homes were moved from their foundations, there were impassable roads and thick layers of mud and debris everywhere. SENT: 440 words.

ALSO:

PROPERTY TAXES-CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT: Idaho Lawmakers eye plan for taxing exempt properties

MEDICAID COSTS-IDAHO: Idaho’s Medicaid Division budget to go above $3 billion

FATAL WRECK-ELKO COUNTY: NHP: Car passing in no-pass zone may have killed 4 in Nevada

IDAHO-ALCOHOL PURCHASES: Idaho residents buy more liquor, less beer

STAGE STOP RACE: Quebec musher winds 2nd straight Wyoming-Idaho dog sled race