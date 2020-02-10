Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORMS

Oregon flooding abates; authorities report body found

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage from weather that appears to have left one person dead. Authorities reported the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley who lived in one of the areas hit by floods and was missing has been found. They say she appears to have been swept away by rushing water. An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, closed due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday. The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE-EVICTION LEGISLATION

Seattle City Council to vote on winter eviction ban

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move. The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions. Sawant has called winter evictions cruel and inhumane. Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather. Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

CLIMATE CHANGE BILL

Public hearing on climate bill draws big crowd in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — So many people flocked to the Oregon State Capitol to testify Saturday at a public hearing on a climate change bill that the allotted time for each to speak was reduced to 90 seconds. As a large screen in Hearing Room C showed the seconds ticking off, loggers expressed concern that the bill would lead to increased costs and the demise of their business. Others said global warming was an emergency that was already affecting them and would affect their children and grandchildren even worse. The Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources held the public hearing.

ELECTION 2020-EMBRACING TRUMP

Oregon candidate, once a Trump critic, now embraces him

BEND, Ore. (AP) — In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures. Knute Buehler lost. Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace. Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment. Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.

AP-US-PHILADELPHIA-POLICE-COMMISSIONER

New Philadelphia police chief starts amid surge in homicides

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s new police commissioner starts work Monday amid a surge in homicides so far this year and calls for action to address ongoing allegations of racism and gender discrimination in the nation’s fourth-largest city police force. Danielle Outlaw is the first black woman to hold the position. She will take the helm of Philadelphia’s 6,500-officer police force. Former Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. abruptly resigned last summer after a lawsuit alleged that he ignored sexual harassment complaints because he’d once had an affair with one of the complaining officers. Ross denied that he had retaliated against anyone.

SERIAL KILLER-NEW CHARGE

Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty to new charge

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A suspected serial killer accused in the slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974 has pleaded not guilty. The Columbian reports Warren Forrest was arraigned Friday in Clark County Superior Court on one count of first-degree murder in the Portland, Oregon, girl’s death. Her remains were discovered in October 1974 by a hunter but they were not identified until July 2015. Forrest is believed to be responsible for the abduction and slaying of six women and girls in Clark County in the 1970s. Forrest is service a life sentence for the murder of 20-year-old Krista Blake, 20, who was last seen July 11, 1974, climbing into his van.

KOBE-BRYANT-PRINCIPAL-FACEBOOK-POST

Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state who was on administrative leave for suggesting in a personal Facebook post that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved has resigned. On the day Bryant died, Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora wrote that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” Bryant was accused of raping an employee at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Sejkora apologized and removed her post, but the Camas School District said it put her on leave because of threats and community concern. Her resignation was announced Friday. Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

WILDERNESS PERMITS-OREGON

Forest Service drops cost for Oregon wilderness permits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be as high as expected. The Statesman-Journal reports the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer. That’s a drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from over 13,000 public comments.