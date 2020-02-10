Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AMERICAN SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP

Not all born in American Samoa want US citizenship

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge recently sided with three American Samoans in Utah wanting to be recognized as citizens. The American Samoa government is expected to appeal, and has until Monday to do so. Many in the U.S. territory are perfectly happy being U.S. nationals who can’t vote in most federal elections or run for office outside American Samoa. They fear granting birthright citizenship to those born in American Samoa would threaten fa’a Samoa, the Samoan way of life, including communal land ownership. An attorney for the three seeking citizenship says the territory’s customs and cultures evolve, and there are laws protecting them.

MOUNT RAINIER-DAMAGE

Storm, floods cause damage at Mount Rainier National Park

LONGMIRE, Wash. (AP) — Mount Rainier National Park was hit by flooding and landslides that closed all roads to the park and damaged roads, trails and buildings. The damage throughout the park is expected to be revealed as extensive as floodwaters recede and snow melts. The Seattle Times reports the news was announced Saturday night as drier weather had taken hold in much of the region, lasting at least through Monday. That should cause water levels to fall. At Mount Rainier National Park, all roads were closed. There is no access to Paradise or the Longmire Historic Landmark District.

NORTHWEST STORMS

Oregon flooding abates; authorities report body found

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage from weather that appears to have left one person dead. Authorities reported the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley who lived in one of the areas hit by floods and was missing has been found. They say she appears to have been swept away by rushing water. An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, closed due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday. The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE-EVICTION LEGISLATION

Seattle City Council to vote on winter eviction ban

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move. The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions. Sawant has called winter evictions cruel and inhumane. Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather. Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

ELECTION 2020-EMBRACING TRUMP

Oregon candidate, once a Trump critic, now embraces him

BEND, Ore. (AP) — In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures. Knute Buehler lost. Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace. Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment. Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.

POWER OUTAGES-WASHINGTON

Winds knock out power for thousands in western Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers lost power as a cold front moved through western Washington. Nearly 30,000 customers were experiencing power outages at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to Puget Sound Energy. The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 40-50 mph were possible for portions of Puget Sound into Saturday. The colder air, wind and snow in the mountains comes on the heels of heavy rains that were continuing to cause flooding, evacuations and damage throughout Washington and Oregon.

KOBE-BRYANT-PRINCIPAL-FACEBOOK-POST

Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A high school principal in Washington state who was on administrative leave for suggesting in a personal Facebook post that NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s death was deserved has resigned. On the day Bryant died, Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora wrote that “karma caught up with a rapist today.” Bryant was accused of raping an employee at a Colorado resort in 2003. Prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge at the accuser’s request. Sejkora apologized and removed her post, but the Camas School District said it put her on leave because of threats and community concern. Her resignation was announced Friday. Bryant, his daughter and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.

SERIAL KILLER-NEW CHARGE

Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty to new charge

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A suspected serial killer accused in the slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison in 1974 has pleaded not guilty. The Columbian reports Warren Forrest was arraigned Friday in Clark County Superior Court on one count of first-degree murder in the Portland, Oregon, girl’s death. Her remains were discovered in October 1974 by a hunter but they were not identified until July 2015. Forrest is believed to be responsible for the abduction and slaying of six women and girls in Clark County in the 1970s. Forrest is service a life sentence for the murder of 20-year-old Krista Blake, 20, who was last seen July 11, 1974, climbing into his van.

WASHINGTON-HIGHER EDUCATION BILL

Lawmakers OK change to tax to fund college affordability

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers have passed a bill that would change a tax that’s supposed to make it easier for the state to pay for the Legislature’s promise to make college more affordable. The Seattle Times reports that initially, the 2019 package planned to use a business-and-occupation tax to pay for a measure making higher education more accessible, starting in the 2020-2021 school year. The new bill passed Thursday replaces the tax lawmakers approved last year with a different version of the levy. The legislation comes in response to higher-than-expected costs for Washington College Grant. That program has been projected to provide up to 110,000 low- or median-income students with reduced or free tuition.

ADVISORY VOTES

Panel approves bill to repeal non-binding tax advisory votes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Senate panel has advanced a measure that would repeal the requirement that non-binding tax advisory votes appear on ballots for future elections. The bill to remove those measures from the ballot and voters pamphlet was approved Friday by the Senate State Government, Tribal Relations and Elections Committee. A provision under an initiative voters approved in 2007 gives the public the chance to weigh in on tax increases, even though regardless of the outcome, no changes in state law occur from the votes. The measure now heads to the Senate Rules Committee, the last stop before a potential floor vote.