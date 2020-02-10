Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:01 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbia Christian 59, Knappa 42

Crane 63, Huntington 22

Gaston 42, Portland Christian 29

McKenzie 51, C.S. Lewis 46

Oregon Episcopal 49, Riverdale 42

Southwest Christian 52, Grand View Christian 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C.S. Lewis 48, McKenzie 46

Crane 75, Huntington 13

Crosshill Christian 43, Livingstone 38

Faith Bible 62, Mannahouse Christian 48

Knappa 34, Columbia Christian 28

Nestucca 39, Neah-Kah-Nie 26

Portland Christian 71, Gaston 20

Portland Waldorf def. St. Stephens Academy, forfeit

Southwest Christian 44, Grand View Christian 10

St. Paul 45, Mohawk 36

Willamina 46, Vernonia 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles