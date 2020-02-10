Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Columbia Christian 59, Knappa 42
Crane 63, Huntington 22
Gaston 42, Portland Christian 29
McKenzie 51, C.S. Lewis 46
Oregon Episcopal 49, Riverdale 42
Southwest Christian 52, Grand View Christian 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C.S. Lewis 48, McKenzie 46
Crane 75, Huntington 13
Crosshill Christian 43, Livingstone 38
Faith Bible 62, Mannahouse Christian 48
Knappa 34, Columbia Christian 28
Nestucca 39, Neah-Kah-Nie 26
Portland Christian 71, Gaston 20
Portland Waldorf def. St. Stephens Academy, forfeit
Southwest Christian 44, Grand View Christian 10
St. Paul 45, Mohawk 36
Willamina 46, Vernonia 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/