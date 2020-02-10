Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Borah 70, Meridian 49
Camas County 54, Murtaugh 38
Carey 62, Glenns Ferry 48
Cole Valley 36, Marsing 35
Hansen 58, Richfield 50
Melba 69, Vision Charter 38
New Plymouth 54, Nampa Christian 52
Wendell 53, Castleford 36
Wood River 57, Gooding 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Consolation=
Genesee 55, Clearwater Valley 23
Troy 39, Potlatch 28
Class 1AD1 District 4=
Championship=
Raft River 38, Oakley 23
Consolation=
Valley 48, Glenns Ferry 14
Class 1AD2 District 1=
First Round=
Mullan 20, Kootenai 19
Class 2A District 1-2=
First Round=
Grangeville 49, Orofino 24
Class 2A District 5=
Consolation=
Bear Lake 56, Aberdeen 41
Class 2A District 6=
Semifinal=
Firth 46, N. Fremont 41, OT
Class 3A District 1=
First Round=
Kellogg 57, Bonners Ferry 49
Timberlake 75, Priest River 20
Class 3A District 4=
Consolation=
Kimberly 39, Gooding 37
Class 3A District 5=
Championship=
Snake River 44, Marsh Valley 29
Class 3A District 6=
Championship=
Sugar-Salem 52, Teton 28
Class 4A District 1-2=
Play In=
Lakeland 67, Moscow 43
Class 4A District 6=
Consolation=
Blackfoot 55, Hillcrest 35
Semifinal=
Bonneville 69, Skyline 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/