AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:05 pm

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Borah 70, Meridian 49

Camas County 54, Murtaugh 38

Carey 62, Glenns Ferry 48

Cole Valley 36, Marsing 35

Hansen 58, Richfield 50

Melba 69, Vision Charter 38

New Plymouth 54, Nampa Christian 52

Wendell 53, Castleford 36

Wood River 57, Gooding 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Consolation=

Genesee 55, Clearwater Valley 23

Troy 39, Potlatch 28

Class 1AD1 District 4=

Championship=

Raft River 38, Oakley 23

Consolation=

Valley 48, Glenns Ferry 14

Class 1AD2 District 1=

First Round=

Mullan 20, Kootenai 19

Class 2A District 1-2=

First Round=

Grangeville 49, Orofino 24

Class 2A District 5=

Consolation=

Bear Lake 56, Aberdeen 41

Class 2A District 6=

Semifinal=

Firth 46, N. Fremont 41, OT

Class 3A District 1=

First Round=

Kellogg 57, Bonners Ferry 49

Timberlake 75, Priest River 20

Class 3A District 4=

Consolation=

Kimberly 39, Gooding 37

Class 3A District 5=

Championship=

Snake River 44, Marsh Valley 29

Class 3A District 6=

Championship=

Sugar-Salem 52, Teton 28

Class 4A District 1-2=

Play In=

Lakeland 67, Moscow 43

Class 4A District 6=

Consolation=

Blackfoot 55, Hillcrest 35

Semifinal=

Bonneville 69, Skyline 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

