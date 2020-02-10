Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 7:57 p.m.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-LOGGERS AGREEMENT

SALEM, Ore. — Environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, on Monday unveiled a roadmap for overhauling forest practice regulations, a step which Gov. Kate Brown called “historic.” By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 230 words.

CANDIDATE STEPS DOWN

SALEM, Ore. — A former leader of Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives announced Monday she was suspending her run for the state’s second-highest office as a Portland newspaper prepared to publish an article about her campaign expenditures when she was in the Statehouse. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 350 words.

NORTHWEST STORMS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Residents began the long process Monday of cleaning up from devastating flooding that hit northeast Oregon as receding waters revealed the full extent of the damage. Mobile homes were moved from their foundations, there were impassable roads and thick layers of mud and debris everywhere. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY CLOSING

PORTLAND, Ore. — Concordia University, an institution since the early 1900s in Portland, Oregon, has announced it will close. The private, nonprofit Lutheran university’s Board of Regents voted Friday to cease operations at the end of its spring semester, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. SENT: 440 words.

SPORTS

BKW—T25-ARIZONA OREGON STATE

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Coming off a 33-point loss at No. 3 Oregon, Arizona had something to prove when it stepped on the court Sunday against No. 9 Oregon State. By Gary Horowitz. SENT: 680 words.

IN BRIEF:

—DEPUTY HURT: Authorities: Intoxicated wrong-way driver hits deputy’s car.

—FATAL WRECK-ELKO COUNTY: Oregon driver of car passing in no-pass zone may have killed 4 in Nevada.

The AP-Portland, Ore.