Radiant Logistics: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.6 million.
The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $201.9 million in the period.
Radiant Logistics shares have fallen 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.07, a fall of 6% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLGT
