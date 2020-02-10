WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

A House committee has approved a bill that exempts birth dates of state and local government employees from disclosure under the state’s public records law, but allows the media to continue to have access to them. SENT: 390 words.

LAWMAKER COMPLAINT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Legislative Ethics Board on Monday dismissed an ethics complaint against Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos even though it found reasonable cause that she violated laws protecting confidential medical information by disclosing the disability of a legislative assistant to others. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 700 words.

AMERICAN SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP

HONOLULU — Growing up in American Samoa, Filipo Ilaoa’s neighbors were his cousins on a plot of land full of banana and breadfruit trees shared by his extended family and overseen by a chief elected by his relatives. He worries a federal judge’s recent ruling in Utah saying those born in the U.S. territory should be recognized as U.S. citizens could threaten “fa’a Samoa,” the Samoan way of life. By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher. SENT: 1,120 words. AP Photos.

AMAZON PENTAGON WAR CLOUD

Amazon wants President Donald Trump to submit to questioning over the tech company’s losing bid for a $10 billion military contract. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS LOGGERS AGREEMENT

SALEM, Ore. — Environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, on Monday unveiled a road map for overhauling forest practice regulations, a step that Gov. Kate Brown called “historic.” By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 810 words.

IMMIGRATION DEPORTATIONS FLIGHTS

SEATTLE — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a federal lawsuit Monday against King County seeking to overturn the county’s ban on all immigration deportation flights at Boeing Field in Seattle. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 370 words.

SANCTUARY CITIES LAWSUITS

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is filing suit against the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington — home to the city of Seattle — over “sanctuary” policies that hinder federal immigration officers, Attorney General William Barr said Monday. By Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long. SNET: 1060 words. With AP photos.

NORTHWEST STORMS

PENDLETON, Ore. — Residents began the long process Monday of cleaning up from devastating flooding that hit northeast Oregon as receding waters revealed the full extent of the damage. Mobile homes were moved from their foundations, there were impassable roads and thick layers of mud and debris everywhere. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BKC—COLLEGE BKB POLL

Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week that saw preseason No. 1 Michigan State fall out. The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes. By John Marshall. SENT: 800 words.

IN BRIEF:

—LANDSLIDE RISK-FALL CITY: Officials seek voluntary evacuations due to landslide risk.

—CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY CLOSING: Concordia University in Oregon to close this year.

—PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL DEATH: Psychiatric hospital patient dies, another hospitalized.

—FATAL FIRE: Woman, man die in East Olympia mobile home fire.

—BUSINESS LAWSUIT DELAYED: Judge postpones Washington case claiming city retaliation.

—KENNEWICK SHOOTING: Police shoot and kill man near downtown Kennewick.

—DEPUTY HURT: Authorities: Intoxicated wrong-way driver hits deputy’s car.

—NOISE ORDINANCE: Washington judge rules city noise ordinance unconstitutional.

—FIREARM VIOLENCE: Bill would create office to collect firearm violence data.

—FATAL CRASH: Man arrested following deadly hit-and-run crash in Everett.