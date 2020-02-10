WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REFUGEE BANS-SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to speed up the cases of some former interpreters for the U.S. military in Iraq and hundreds of other refugees whose efforts to move to the United States have been in limbo since he announced his travel bans three years ago. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 550 words. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORMS

PENDLETON, Ore. – Motorists can now travel on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon after a flood devastated the area last week. The Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday that one lane of the freeway was open in both directions but the speed limit was just 45 mph. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

AMAZON-PENTAGON-WAR CLOUD

Amazon wants President Donald Trump to submit to questioning over the tech company’s losing bid for a $10 billion military contract. By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 540 words. AP Photos.

PUBLIC RECORDS-BIRTH DATES

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A House committee has approved a bill that exempts birth dates of state and local government employees from disclosure under the state’s public records law, but allows the media to continue to have access to them. SENT: 390 words.

AMERICAN SAMOA-CITIZENSHIP

HONOLULU — Growing up in American Samoa, Filipo Ilaoa’s neighbors were his cousins on a plot of land full of banana and breadfruit trees shared by his extended family and overseen by a chief elected by his relatives. By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BKC—COLLEGE BKB POLL

Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week that saw preseason No. 1 Michigan State fall out. The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes. By John Marshall. SENT: 800 words.

IN BRIEF:

—DEPUTY HURT: Authorities: Intoxicated wrong-way driver hits deputy’s car.

—NOISE ORDINANCE: Washington judge rules city noise ordinance unconstitutional.

—FIREARM VIOLENCE: Bill would create office to collect firearm violence data.

—FATAL CRASH: Man arrested following deadly hit-and-run crash in Everett.