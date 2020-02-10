AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Feb. 10.

Monday, Feb. 10 10:45 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces affordable housing partnership – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Housing Authority Executive Director Andrew Lofton, and Seattle Office of Housing Director Emily Avarado announce a new afforable housing acquisition and partnership between the City of Seattle and the Seattle Housing Authority, in the Northgate community

Location: Northgate Apartments, 11200 1st Ave NE, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kamaria Hightower, City of Seattle, kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov, 1 206 459 5762

Monday, Feb. 10 1:30 PM King County Council meeting on coronavirus – King County Council holds Committee of the Whole meeting, receiving an update from Public Health’s Jeff Duchin on the coronavirus outbreak

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

Monday, Feb. 10 5:00 PM Office of the Washington Secretary of State holds reception for ‘Ahead of the Curve: Washington Women Lead the Way’ – Office of the Secretary of State holds a public reception and book signing for ‘Ahead of the Curve: Washington Women Lead the Way’, with speakers including former Governor Christine Gregoire, Chief Justice Elect Debra Stevens, former Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, and historian Stephanie Coontz

Location: Washington State Capitol Building and Campus, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Kylee Zabel, Washington State Secretary of State, communications@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4140

CORPORATE DATA

Monday, Feb. 10 PACCAR Inc: Q1 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Rural Health Association Policy Institute – National Rural Health Association Policy Institute. Day one speakers include Democrats Sen. Tina Smith and Reps. Dave Loebsack and Suzan DelBene, Republicans Sens. Todd Young and Cory Gardner and Reps. Jodey Arrington and Mark Green, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan, Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Thomas Engels, and Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr

Location: Hilton Washington DC National Mall, 480 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ruralhealthweb.org/, https://twitter.com/ruralhealth

Contacts: Mason Zeagler, NRHA , dc@NRHArural.org, 1 202 639 0550

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session continues – National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session (aka Tribal Nations Legislative Summit) continues, with speakers today including Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Tom Udall and Reps. Derek Kilmer, Deb Haaland, Raul Grijalva, Betty McCollum, Frank Pallone; Republican Reps. David Joyce and Don Young; and Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncai.org/, https://twitter.com/NCAI1944

Contacts: NCAI press, NCAIpress@ncai.org, 1 202 630 1094

Wednesday, Feb. 12 1:00 PM King County Council meetings – King County Council meetings, including a Mobility and Environment Committee meeting on an income-based fare program for Metro (1:00 PM PST) and a Regional Policy Committee meeting on the Mental Illness and Drug Dependency annual report (3:00 PM PST)

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Opening night for new produciton of Lucy Kirkwood’s ‘The Children’ – ‘The Children’, opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of the Tony-nominated drama by Lucy Kirkwood, following two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence in a cottage on the British coast, until the world around them is crippled by an environmental disaster, directed by Tim Bond

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Feb. 12 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Avalara Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425