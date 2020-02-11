Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, on Monday unveiled a road map for overhauling forest practice regulations. Gov. Kate Brown called the step “historic.” The agreement came after the two sides quietly held meetings, facilitated by the governor’s office, to try to find common ground, instead of filing competing initiative petitions and lawsuits. Under the new agreement, both sides would complete a stand-down from pursuing changes through the initiative process, related legal actions, and legislative and regulatory proceedings. Both sides also would support immediate legislation to establish helicopter pesticide application buffers, or no-direct application zones, around inhabited dwellings and schools and around streams.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Motorists can now travel on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon after a flood devastated the area last week. The Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday that one lane of the freeway was open in both directions but the speed limit was just 45 mph. A 10-mile stretch of the freeway between Oregon and Idaho had been closed since Friday. Flooding in northeast Oregon late last week killed one person, destroyed homes and stranded 54 people who were rescued by helicopter due to washed out roads. Teams shifted from search and rescue to damage assessment Monday.

UNDATED (AP) — A former leader of Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives has announced she’s suspending her run for the state’s second-highest office as a Portland newspaper prepared to publish an article about her campaign expenditures when she was in the Statehouse. Jennifer Williamson said in an email to supporters and on her campaign website that she has always followed Oregon campaign finance laws and fully reported all expenditures for travel and other expenses while fulfilling responsibilities as House Democratic Majority Leader and fact-finding as a state legislator. The newspaper Willamette Week published a story Monday about Williamson’s campaign expenditures during the years she served in the House.

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A couple from Idaho and two men in a car driven by a man from Las Vegas have been identified as the four people killed in a head-on wreck on a northeast Nevada highway during the weekend. A coroner official in Elko County says Michael and Gwendolyn Crispin, of Meridian, Idaho, died when their Hyundai Sonata was hit by a Subaru Impreza driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93. The Subaru driver, Efrain Madera-Tadeo, of Las Vegas, and passenger Edgar Jovany Morales-Contreras, were killed in the Saturday crash.