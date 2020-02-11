Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed the first new law of this year’s legislative session, a measure that changes the structure of a new business and occupation tax surcharge levied on some professional services and technology companies in order to create a more stable revenue stream for the state’s college grant program. The tax is to be put into a special account for higher education programs, with the largest beneficiary being the Washington College Grant program. That program guarantees aid to college students at or below the state’s median family income, based on a sliding scale that increases the grant as family income drops.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — State health officials said one patient died and another was hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in the room they shared at Western State Hospital. The two were found during a routine check at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, said a spokesman for the Department of Social and Health Services. Officials said they would conducte an internal review to determin what happened. Lakewood police and the Pierce County Medical Examiner were notified. e

SEATTLE (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to speed up the immigration cases of some former interpreters for the U.S. military in Iraq. The decision also affects hundreds of other refugees whose efforts to move to the United States have been in limbo since he announced his travel bans three years ago. The news was contained in a settlement filed in federal court in Seattle on Monday. It concerned more than 300 refugees who were on the verge of being permitted to come to America in 2017 when their applications were halted as part of Trump’s efforts to restrict travel from several mostly Muslim nations.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, on Monday unveiled a road map for overhauling forest practice regulations. Gov. Kate Brown called the step “historic.” The agreement came after the two sides quietly held meetings, facilitated by the governor’s office, to try to find common ground, instead of filing competing initiative petitions and lawsuits. Under the new agreement, both sides would complete a stand-down from pursuing changes through the initiative process, related legal actions, and legislative and regulatory proceedings. Both sides also would support immediate legislation to establish helicopter pesticide application buffers, or no-direct application zones, around inhabited dwellings and schools and around streams.