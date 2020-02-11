Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Brandon Battle scored 11 points, including a go-ahead layup, and Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 57-49 to win its fourth straight. Leon Daniels had 16 with eight rebounds and AJ Farrar scored 11 pointsfor the Hornets (7-17, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who shot 43% from the field (17 of 40). Jacoby Ross scored nine points. Dequan Morris scored 13 points with three steals for the Golden Lions (3-20, 2-9), who shot 1 of 7 from long distance (8%) in losing their eighth straight game. Kshun Stokes added nine points.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week that saw preseason No. 1 Michigan State fall out. The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel to stay at No. 1 for the fourth straight week. No. 2 Gonzaga had 15 first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas got one. San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top five. Seton Hall was the only change among the top 10 after moving up two spots to No. 10. Michigan State dropped out of the rankings from No. 16 following a three-game losing streak.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player).

NEW YORK (AP) — North Carolina State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years. The Wolfpack moved up three spots in the poll. It’s their highest ranking since January 2000 when the team was third in the AP Top 25. South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain the top three teams in the poll. No. 5 UConn kept alive its streak of being in the top five. The run goes back to February 2007.